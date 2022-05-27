NBA Rumors: NBA teams believe the Brooklyn Nets would be open to a sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving did not deliver to his expected standards in the Brooklyn Nets' first-round exit to the Boston Celtics.

The 30-year-old was only available for 29 regular-season games due to the vaccine mandates. Reports have suggested that his lack of availability has forced the Nets to consider not giving him the max-contract extension that he is eligible for.

Considering the player that he is, this is a massive decision. Ian Begley, in his most recent article for SNY TV, stated that the Nets could possibly opt for a sign and trade option for the seven-time All-Star.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral NBA teams believe Nets would be open to a Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade if he opts out, per @IanBegley NBA teams believe Nets would be open to a Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade if he opts out, per @IanBegley https://t.co/y1oVQswiOM

If the Nets do not offer Kyrie Irving a max contract, he may decide to possibly leave the franchise. He still has a lot of basketball left in him.

Despite all the controversies he has been involved in this season, Irving put in some big performances in his 29 appearances. He averaged 27.4 PPG and also had two 50-point games in one week during the regular season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

A sign and trade would be a great option for the Nets, as they could still make some profit out of the deal.

However, Irving has already expressed his desire to stay in Brooklyn. He can exercise the player option that will have him earn $37 million, but only time will tell how things transpire for him and the organisation.

Does Kyrie Irving deserve a max-contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving trying for a layup during the Boston Celtics versus Brooklyn Nets - Game 4

Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the NBA. He is also an elite scorer and brings in championship experience. Although he has not had great success with the Brooklyn Nets, there is no denying that he is a special talent.

NBA @NBA



: NBA TV "Kyrie Irving's handles are something special.": NBA TV "Kyrie Irving's handles are something special."📺: NBA TV https://t.co/fbIXWEc0HX

Having failed to make any impact for the Brooklyn Nets this postseason, the Nets had their doubts about giving him a max-contract. It is a valid concern, as he is yet to play over 60 games in a season even once for them.

The team's decision may not make his friend Kevin Durant happy and he will certainly try his best to convince the front office to keep him. However, the final decision is theirs to make.

Even if they opt for a sign and trade, they cannot expect to replace him with another point guard of his quality. He is one of the best at what he does. The best option for him is to sign a player option and prove to the organization that he deserves the max-deal.

With Ben Simmons and Joe Harris set to return next season, the Nets can once again try to compete for a championship.

Losing a quality player like Kyrie Irving would definitely be a huge blow. He can add more strength to the team and make them a squad to watch out for.

