NBA Rumors: Nerlens Noel's former agent Rich Paul prevented him from returning to the Philadelphia 76ers

Nerlens Noel has accused former agent Rich Paul of preventing him from signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, which has now resulted in a multi-million dollar lawsuit from the New York Knicks' power forward.

Darren Heitner of Sports Agent Blog took an interesting take on the melee surrounding Nerlens Noel and Rich Paul. His words make it apparent that the Knicks player is suing Klutch Sports' Rich Paul for harmful interference in his relationship with previous agent, Happy Walter. It is also reportedly costing him millions in potential earnings throughout his career.

"Noel allegedly learned from Brett Brown, who was coaching the Philadelphia 76ers at the time, that the 76ers front office had been trying to contact Paul to discuss a potential deal and that Paul refused to respond. This was purportedly the case with other team representatives who were reaching out as well."

It makes complete sense as the Sixers have always been keen on surrounding their franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid, with the best backup big man available in the market at the moment. While they have done a pretty solid job landing Dwight Howard last year and currently, Andre Drummond, the Nerlens Noel signing could have been an interesting addition to the surging Sixers squad.

Noel, the 6th overall pick from the 2013 NBA draft, is a strong defensive presence off the bench. After averaging a career-high 2.2 blocks per game in his most recent season with the Knicks, he has re-signed on a 3-year deal worth $32 million.

What's next for Nerlens Noel and Rich Paul?

Nerlens Noel was represented by Rich Paul between 2017-20 and has now claimed $58 million in damages for potential loss in salary in a lawsuit filed in Dallas, Texas. The lawsuit further states:

"Noel's frustrations with Paul came to a tilt in December 2020 when he learned that Paul had a history of mismanaging and ignoring other clients and costing them significant money. The belief was that Paul and Klutch Sports were only focused on serving their 'marquee' clients and did not have the capacity to provide competent service to other clients such as Noel, or players like Norris Cole or Shabazz Muhammad, as additional examples."

Rich Paul is a reputed NBA agent handling bigwigs like LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Draymond Green, among others. Therefore, speculation is being made that Noel may not have been offered high priority attention during his contract with Rich Paul & Klutch Sports.

After two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nerlens Noel suited up for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a center.

