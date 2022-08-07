NBA Rumors: New York Knicks want to hold onto former NBA MVP amid Donovan Mitchell links 

The New York Knicks want to keep Derrick Rose amid NBA rumors circling Donovan Mitchell. New York will have plenty of guard depth if they add Mitchell. Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes are on the roster, so keeping Rose and his $14 million salary isn't ideal. On top of that, he could also be used to facilitate trades.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

However, according to HoopsHype, the former MVP is coach Tom Thibodeau's favorite. Rose could also help nurture the Knicks' young backcourt. He will remain a valuable presence even if he doesn't receive significant minutes on the court.

Derrick Rose joined the franchise for a second stint in February 2021 via trade. He had a solid season, averaging 14.9 points on 48/44/88 shooting splits. Rose was also the Knicks' best player in their first-round loss to the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs.

The former Chicago Bulls All-Star was integral to the Knicks' plans last season. However, his season was cut short due to an injury, allowing him to play in only 26 games, averaging 12 points per contest. Derrick Rose has two years left on his current deal, including a team option for the 2023-24 season worth $15 million.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks remain frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell despite talks slowing down

The New York Knicks want to land their next big star. Donovan Mitchell has emerged as a likely candidate. Several rumors link him to the franchise. New York has had multiple discussions with the Utah Jazz, but the teams haven't agreed on a deal.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via @TheRally)



Report: “As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out.”(via @ShamsCharania Report: “As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out.”(via @ShamsCharania, @TheRally) https://t.co/787lVw0y4R

Utah wanted the majority of the Knicks' eight tradeable first-round picks. The draft capital at New York's disposal makes them the frontrunners to land Mitchell. However, they have been reluctant to give into Utah's demands. According to rumors, the Jazz asked for six picks and four young players: Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

The Jazz are looking for an even bigger package for Donovan Mitchell than what they got for Rudy Gobert from the Timberwolves. Minnesota sent four first-round picks and multiple contributing role players.

All signs point towards the Utah Jazz committing to a rebuild. They are looking to make the most out of the Donovan Mitchell trade as he has two years left on his contract. It will be interesting to see how long the New York Knicks play hardball with the Jazz. They plan to return to playoff contention quickly, and adding Mitchell elevates their chances.

