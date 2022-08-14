NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic ready to pounce on the chance to sign NBA champion if Warriors don't match offer sheet

The Orlando Magic could possibly sign Jordan Poole next summer. Poole became one of the best guards in the league last season, and thanks to his incredible performances, the Golden State Warriors managed to win another championship.

The guard has one more year left on his contract with the Warriors and will be paid $3.9 million. The team could offer the star player an extension to keep him in California for a few more years. However, if this doesn't happen by October 17, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Orlando Magic could pursue Jordan Poole in free agency. According to Heavy Sports, an anonymous league executive stated:

“I’d watch out for the Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted, knowing there’s a good chance Golden State is not going to match.” [sic]

Since Poole will most likely become a restricted free agent, the Magic are looking to circle him. The Warriors could then match their offer sheet or let the shooting guard join the Eastern Conference team.

Jordan Poole could join the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic haven't been relevant in over a decade. Their best years came with Dwight Howard who led the team to the NBA Finals in 2009. Ever since then, they have struggled.

The Magic have made the playoffs only three times in the last 10 years, getting knocked out in the very first round every time. In the last two seasons, the Magic have won an astoundingly low 43 games combined.

Magic could have around $60 million in cap space next summer, which could make them the frontrunners to sign Jordan Poole.

Considering how good the guard has been, he may be looking to get paid at least $20 million per year, which is something the Magic can afford.

Jordan Poole's addition to the Orlando Magic would improve the team and he could be their starting shooting guard and a handy offensive weapon.

The Warriors, on the other hand, will be dealing with a lot of issues due to the luxury tax.

The Warriors have to choose

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two integral pieces of the Warriors core, and Draymond Green is the ultimate glue guy and a fantastic defender.

It appears that Green wants to get a big contract extension, which the Warriors may not be able to afford. Furthermore, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are both on expiring contracts.

Draymond Green @Money23Green twitter.com/gswcba/status/… GSWCBA @gswcba Jul 6 | Free Agency Starts (9AM PT)

Jul 6 | Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson become extension eligible

Jul 7-17 | Las Vegas Summer League

Aug 3 | Draymond Green becomes extension eligible Jul 6 | Free Agency Starts (9AM PT)Jul 6 | Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson become extension eligibleJul 7-17 | Las Vegas Summer LeagueAug 3 | Draymond Green becomes extension eligible 🔥🔥 twitter.com/gswcba/status/…

Golden State will have to choose between Wiggins and Poole very soon. However, considering how important Wiggins was during the NBA Finals, it is unlikely that they will let him go.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, has two more years left on his contract. However, the second year is a Player Option and Green could opt to play somewhere else. Based on rumors, the defensive specialist may explore other options if the Warriors don't offer him a big contract extension.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal