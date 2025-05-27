NBA Rumors: Pacers’ potential failure to re-sign 6'11" UFA could help Lakers fix big man void

Myles Turner has made a significant amount of contribution to the Indiana Pacers. He's helped the team reach the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons. Last season, Turner had some of his best performances as he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks.

Indiana's 6-foot-11 starting center is an upcoming unrestricted free agent this summer. His two-year, $40 million contract is set to expire and could command an annual salary of over $30 million, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the organization is looking to re-sign him to a new deal. However, there's a chance that the 10-year veteran could be a trade target for a couple of Western Conference teams.

In an article published on Sunday, ESPN's Kevin Pelton mentioned the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors as potential destinations for Turner.

“A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the [Golden State] Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can’t strike a deal,” Pelton wrote.

In this year's playoffs, Turner has been one of the most important players for Indiana. He's averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The big man is helping his team stretch the floor, making 38.9 percent of his 3-point shots.

Myles Turner reacts to Pacers' move on John Haliburton

The ban on Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, has been lifted by the Pacers. Following the aftermath of Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, the organization prohibited Haliburton's father from attending games.

But John is now welcome to attend Tuesday's Game 4 against the New York Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, per ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Turner had a heartfelt reaction to the organization's decision about his teammate's father.

"I think a father-son relationship is special," Turner said. "I grew up in a house where my father was a big part of my life, and this is a very special moment — conference finals, and you potentially move on. So I’m glad that a father can see his son play."

John Haliburton got into a heated moment with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Pacers won the series and was subsequently banned from games (both home and away). However, his ban has only been lifted for home games, according to the report.

