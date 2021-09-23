NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand on Minnesota Timberwolves' radar following the surprise firing of Gersson Rosas

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a shocking press release where they announced the firing of Gersson Rosas from the franchise. The 43-year-old served as the Head of Basketball Operations and was known for his analytical approach to things. His exit shocked Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the decision.

Sources reported that Vice-President Sachin Gupta would be promoted to the position for the time being, as they will need someone to fill the position with the training camp resuming in less than a week. However, Jake Fischer later reported that incoming owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have their eyes on Sixers GM Elton Brandon to fill the position on a long-term basis.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer In wake of Gersson Rosas' departure, word has circulated among league sources since Summer League that incoming Minnesota Timberwolves owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have communicated they are fond of Sixers general manager Elton Brand. A name to keep an eye on here. In wake of Gersson Rosas' departure, word has circulated among league sources since Summer League that incoming Minnesota Timberwolves owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have communicated they are fond of Sixers general manager Elton Brand. A name to keep an eye on here.

Is Elton Brand the right person to be the Head of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Elton Brand was the Number 1 overall pick in the 1999 draft. He was a sensational scorer and was named an All-Star twice throughout his 17 year NBA career. He stopped playing basketball when he was with the 76ers and took up a job as the player developmental consultant. On August 28, 2017, he was named as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coast-Philadelphia team in the G-league.

Brand was doing an exceptional job there and later got promoted to become the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers. Having played in the league for over 15 years, Brand knows exactly what a player is thinking at a particular point in his career. This will make things very easy for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will be looking for dynamic leadership for their young team.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Timberwolves are promoting VP Sachin Gupta as the new head of basketball operations, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski . Gupta becomes the first person of Indian-origin to run a basketball organization. The Timberwolves are promoting VP Sachin Gupta as the new head of basketball operations, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Gupta becomes the first person of Indian-origin to run a basketball organization.

However, the Sixers board is ruled by their Head of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. There is no doubt that Elton Brand was an integral part of the franchise that helped make a team capable enough to finish top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, he would love to take up the chance of any added responsibility to excel in his career. If he gets recruited as the Head of Basketball Operations, there is no doubt that he will be a great fit there. Minnesota is a young, budding team, however, someone like Elton Brand would be the perfect person to deal with this generation of youngsters. He will be hoping to end their irregularities and form a team that becomes a regular in the playoffs.

