NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers' job Mike D'Antoni's to lose, Denner Nuggets coach on his way to Chicago Bulls?

After the Houston Rockets' exit from the playoffs, NBA trade rumors started to speculate about the players that H-Town could target in the coming offseason. However, the biggest curveball was Mike D'Antoni's decision to become a free agent and not pursue an extension with the Rockets. Several NBA rumors started linking D'Antoni to other franchises and the Philadelphia 76ers were among them.

Mike and Laurel D’Antoni statement to ESPN on departure from Rockets pic.twitter.com/XypyT8bgC0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2020

The Sixers themselves had fired Brett Brown after the team got swept by Boston Celtics in the first round. Although the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked with multiple coaches including Billy Donovan and Tyronn Lue, Mike D'Antoni is now being considered a favorite.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philly is supposed to interview D'Antoni in the coming days and the job is his to lose.

"But a league source said the job could be D’Antoni’s to lose. The source said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job, and said D’Antoni is the candidate they want."

It's not surprising to see that Mike D'Antoni is garnering so much interest from NBA teams. He's yet to win a ring but his tactics have become commonplace in the NBA over time.

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls to target Denver Nuggets assistant coach?

Wes Unseld Jr.

The Denver Nuggets did the unthinkable and overcame a 1-3 deficit for the second time in the same season. Their defense played a huge role in achieving this feat and the credit for that goes to assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Unseld Jr. has also worked closely with the likes of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic during their formative years in the league. Mike Malone already believes that he should be a head coach and now ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has weighed in on the possibility of the same.

Advertisement

Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., — architect of Nuggets defense in incredible comeback vs. LAC — made an even stronger case for Bulls’ job. Chicago’s EVP Arturas Karnisovas already thought highly of him, working with Unseld in Denver. Malone: “Wes Unseld should be a head coach.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 16, 2020

The Chicago Bulls are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting ways with Jim Boylen before the NBA suspension in March.

Zach LaVine and Jim Boylen

Their newly appointed EVP Arturas Karnisovas was previously the general manager of Denver Nuggets. Given how well Denver has done this season, Unseld Jr. could definitely emerge as a head coach candidate for the Bulls.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - September 18th, 2020 | Game 1