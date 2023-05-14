NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns head coach hunt to include former Bucks, Raptors coaches

The Phoenix Suns' search for a new head coach is underway after they parted ways with Monty Williams following their conference semis loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Suns were a tremendous force in the regular season under Williams, but postseason success, especially over the last two years, was hard to come by.

Williams led the team to a finals appearance in 2021 and turned them into perennial playoff contenders. However, the Suns suffered blowout losses in the decisive games of the conference semis in 2022 and 2023. This year, they added Kevin Durant to the team at the trade deadline but still struggled to overcome the Nuggets.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are looking at seasoned coaches Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse as options, along with assistant coach Kevin Young to take over. Budenholzer and Nurse faced the same fate as Monty Williams after they got fired by their previous employers after season-ending losses.

Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks, the league's best record holders this season, suffered a shock first-round exit against the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in five games. Meanwhile, Nurse's Toronto Raptors were eliminated in the play-in tournament after losing at home to Chicago.

Both coaches bring championship pedigree to the table. The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in 2021 under Budenholzer to win the championship, while Nurse led the Raptors to a win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 finals.

Mike Budenholzer has brought a cultural change at his last two destinations in Atlanta and Milwaukee, leading those teams to dominant runs in the regular season. His teams have finished in the top four seven out of ten years.

The Bucks were top three every year under Budenholzer's reign from 2018 to 2023. They finished first thrice in that stretch, including this season. His teams are known to be efficient on both ends of the court.

Meanwhile, Nick Nurse is fairly young in his head coaching career. He spent all of his five years with the Raptors. He led them to a championship in his first season and won Coach of the Year in his second year. The Raptors failed to make the playoffs twice under him. Nurse is renowned as a defensive-minded coach.

Phoenix Suns' issues stem from their lack of depth

Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse are excellent candidates to take over the Pheonix Suns head coaching job. However, both coaches will need a better, well-rounded team to shine. The Suns simply don't have the depth to match up against the elite teams in the Western Conference.

They needed all-time efforts from Devin Booker to overcome the shorthanded LA Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George before a healthy Denver Nuggets team exposed their biggest weakness.

The Phoenix Suns are top-heavy since adding Kevin Durant. They moved role players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who was a significant part of their core team under Monty Williams. The Suns don't have the assets to improve their roster as things stand.

The Phoenix Suns' top four players, Durant, Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul, will earn a combined $145 million next season. That limits their spending ability in free agency. Meanwhile, Ayton and Paul's value has declined around the league, so the Suns may not get great returns by trading them either. The

