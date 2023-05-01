NBA Rumors: Power forward considered surplus requirement at Dallas Mavericks

One team with a lot of work to do this offseason is the Dallas Mavericks. After not making the playoffs this season, major changes are ahead as they look to get back to contending in the Western Conference.

Last year, the Dallas Mavericks were within arm's reach of the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic went on an incredible run, but was unable to get past the Golden State Warriors. The front office tried to get him some help this year, but it backfired.

At the trade deadline, Dallas pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard provided star power next to Luka Doncic, but the trade left the roster lacking in other areas.

In a recent story for The Athletic, Tim Cato discussed possible moves for the Mavericks this offseason. A lack of depth in the wing position was one of the key things brought up.

"Dallas' offseason priorities, Harrison said at his exit interview, is to find players who can defend and rebound. Two of the team's underwhelming big man rotation, Wood and Dwight Powell, are out of contract - amd Wood, team sources say, is not expected to be back."

Former NBA champion mentioned as possible target for Dallas Mavericks

There are multiple routes the Dallas Mavericks can go when it comes to their offseason. Signing Kyrie Irving should be their top priority, then filling out the roster with complementing role players around him and Luka Doncic.

If Dallas wants more than the typical two-star model, they could try and pursue one of the key names on the free agent market. Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was mentioned as a possible target for Dallas in Cato's story.

"Some names that have benn floated as possibilities include the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton and the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton. But whether either party has mutual interest, or whether Dallas has the resources to acquire them, won't be answered until this summer."

After being upset in the first round by the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough position right now. On top of that, one of their key pieces might be hitting the market. Middleton has a player option for next season that he could decline and enter the free agent market this summer.

Dallas might be better off adding depth around their two guards, but if they want to make a big splash, Middleton could help them form an impressive trio.

