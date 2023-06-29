NBA Rumors- Rockets are reportedly ruled out of race for James Harden 

James Harden's reunion with the Houston Rockets seems increasingly unlikely. The latest reports from The Athletic's Kelly Iko suggest the Rockets are out of the race to sign Harden in free agency. Here's what he said about this (h/t Sports Illustrated):

"In recent days I’ve understood that Houston is no longer an option for James. I would call them out of the running. From the Rockets’ perspective, that makes sense considering James was never interested in taking any kind of discount.”

Harden continues to aim for securing the max deal this summer. He is eligible to sign a four-year contract up to $210 million. It could be the last lucrative deal the 33-year-old signs in his NBA career. Harden's market has been limited, with Philadelphia and Houston as his only two options.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA rumors suggest the Sixers appear to be his likely landing spot. The 76ers are building their roster based on Harden staying with the franchise. The former MVP hasn't had the same burst he had during his Rockets days, while injuries have also piled up over the last two seasons. That makes it difficult for teams to offer him an outrageous sum, despite his credentials as one of the league's best guards.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia." @WindhorstESPN weighs in on Harden's future with the 76ers:"The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia." .@WindhorstESPN weighs in on Harden's future with the 76ers:"The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia." https://t.co/WggFUxGHb8

Meanwhile, James Harden's continued struggles in the playoffs have also hurt his value around the league.

LA Clippers emerge as a potential landing spot for James Harden

The Houston Rockets are reportedly out of James Harden's sweepstakes, but another Western Conference team has emerged as a potential landing spot. According to The Atheltic's Kelly Iko, the LA Clippers are a 'dark horse' contender to sign Harden, currently watching his situation with the 76ers.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: The Clippers are a ‘dark horse’ for James Harden and are watching his situation with the 76ers, per @KellyIko REPORT: The Clippers are a ‘dark horse’ for James Harden and are watching his situation with the 76ers, per @KellyIko 👀 https://t.co/wZRTdsbMLt

The Clippers make sense as an on-court fit. LA needs an efficient point guard who can take the load off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Russell Westbrook managed that well last season in his short stint. However, Harden would be an upgrade on him.

Harden is a better scorer and led the league in assists last year with 10.7. He's also a better threat as a perimeter shooter. The only area which makes Harden's potential move to the Clippers weak is that he is injury prone. He's played 60 games or more just once in the last three seasons.

LA already has two injury-prone superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Adding another max player, especially with the new CBA in effect, wouldn't be ideal for the Clippers' future.

It will likely have to be a sign-and-trade, and LA might lose key assets in James Harden's pursuit.

Iko's quotes were sourced from Sports Illustrated.

Poll : 0 votes