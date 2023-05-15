NBA Rumors: Rockets could sign James Harden even if they draft Victor Wembanyama

James Harden's days in Philadelphia might be over and many have speculated he might return to his former team Houston Rockets. He was a beloved figure in Houston, having spent nine years of his career there and multiple winning seasons. He didn't lead them to a title or even an NBA Finals appearance but the fanbase still has a soft corner for him.

The franchise has seen nothing but losing ever since he departed and it isn't far-fetched to think that they might welcome him back. Even though he forced his way out in an ugly manner in the first place, Harden still maintains that Houston, Texas is his home.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the possibility of James Harden returning to the Rockets. He appeared on the show "Get Up" and said:

"It was a real possibility back on Christmas and it has remained so now.… Houston's a very real possibility for Philadelphia's James Harden in free agency. They've got you know upwards of 60 million dollars in cap space, they want to be much better next season.

"There's a comfort level in Houston for James Harden, he's got family there, he's very comfortable in that environment and this is an organization where he knows ownership, he knows the front office."

Wojnarowski added that the results of the upcoming NBA Draft lottery will not alter anything with respect to Harden's connection with Houston. The franchise might still sign him even if they land the coveted first-overall pick and win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. The Rockets finished the season 22-60, tied with San Antonio for the worst record in the West and the second-worst in the league behind Detroit.

As per the NBA Draft Lottery rules, the Houston Rockets have a 14% chance of landing the first overall pick, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons. However, if they do draft Wembanyama, adding Harden to the already-established young group might make them formidable.

Wojnarowski continued:

"I think, regardless of the Rockets, whether or not they won the draft lottery. If they win the lottery tomorrow night here in Chicago and they're the ones who can draft Victor Wembanyama, my sense is, that would not necessarily change the Rockets' intentions to pursue James Harden."

Adrian Wojnarowski even entertained the possibility that talking with the Rockets might just be a leverage play for Harden in order to get a bigger deal from the Sixers. However, he felt that this isn't a leverage play and he is indeed serious about donning the red Houston jerseys again.

"Houston may be his way to get him to kind of guaranteed money, long-term money he wants in Philly but I wouldn't underestimate it as just a leveraged play. I think he's very serious about returning."

Will the Philadelphia 76ers invest in James Harden?

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden might want to leave the Philadelphia 76ers but the franchise is likely not too keen on retaining him either. He was a complete no-show in Game 7 and his poor performance on the big stage is a pattern. Harden holds, or is in the top 5 of, almost every negative statistic when it comes to the playoffs. It includes poor shooting in elimination games, turnovers, clutch stats and more.

He scored just nine points while shooting 27% from the field in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers went up 3-2 after winning Game 5 and then Harden averaged 11 points on 25.9% shooting for the next two games to blow the lead.

Harden has a $35.6 million player option for next season and there is a possibility he doesn't accept it. Adrian Wojnarowski added that the Philadelphia 76ers might not be interested in giving him a huge deal as well.

"I think for the Sixers, they've got to decide how much they would want to invest long-term term in James Harden at his age, where he's at."

James Harden has to make a decision on his player option before June 29th, 2023.

