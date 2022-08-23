NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets not wavering over their asking price for Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons cleared for on-court activities, and more - August 23, 2022

With training camp beginning next month, there is no shortage of NBA rumors as teams put the final touches on their rosters. There continues to be uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James agreeing to an extension was a massive story in the NBA rumors roundup. However, reports continue to emerge surrounding his teammate Russell Westbrook. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Lakers want to move on from him.

Here are the latest NBA rumors for August 23, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Brooklyn Nets not lowering their asking price for Kevin Durant

KD continues to be a massive spotlight in NBA rumors roundup

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant still have not come to an agreement on his future. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets will not budge on their asking price for the two-time champion. The Nets hope KD will come around and remain with the franchise.

"League sources maintain that the Nets have not yet lowered their asking price in response to Durant’s trade demand and thus appear to be banking on the idea that there is still time for Durant to soften his trade-me stance and reengage with the franchise he is signed with for the next four seasons at $194 million," Stein said.

"League sources maintain that the Nets have not yet lowered their asking price in response to Durant's trade demand and thus appear to be banking on the idea that there is still time for Durant to soften his trade-me stance and reengage with the franchise he is signed with for the next four seasons at $194 million," Stein said.

Ben Simmons inching closer to return

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

Ben Simmons is another Brooklyn Nets superstar who has been in the spotlight in the NBA rumors roundup this summer. Simmons has yet to play for the Nets due to a back injury but is expected to return to action when the season starts. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Simmons will participate in the three-on-three action.

"Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities following back surgery in May, and he is on track to be cleared for full five-on-five activities in the coming weeks, league sources say. The Nets and Simmons expect him to be ready for training camp in late September," Charania wrote.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Also on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic : Knicks and Jazz remain in discussions about a potential deal sending Donovan Mitchell to New York

Milwaukee Bucks inquired about Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have inquired about KD. Charania said other teams have also contacted the Nets as the sweepstakes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant continues.

"The Philadelphia 76ers expressed recent interest in Durant while the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Nets in late June and early July to gauge the price tag, according to sources," Charania said.

Report: Milwaukee Bucks inquired with Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant

Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks at odds over Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell has been omnipresent in NBA rumors roundup

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz are yet to reach an agreement over a trade package for Donovan Mitchell. According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the two franchises are at odds over draft capital as the Jazz want to trade Mitchell and head into a rebuild.

"According to sources, Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are at a Donovan Mitchell stalemate over really one thing — the amount of “unprotected” first-round picks in the package," Berman wrote.

Memphis Grizzlies interested in Kevin Durant

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

Kevin Durant has been linked with several teams throughout the summer. The Memphis Grizzlies are the latest team to join the rumor mill. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are willing to add their draft capital and young core for KD.

"Fresh off a 56-win season, the Grizzlies have made new inquiries to the Nets about Durant, those sources added. Memphis has five first-round draft picks available to theoretically utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy," Charania said.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant

