NBA Rumors Roundup: Chicago Bulls All-Star guard could end up playing with LeBron James, Phil Jackson to lead LA Lakers’ coaching search and more | May 4th, 2022

The LA Lakers’ disastrous season is now leading the front office to look, this early, for possible moves to help strengthen the squad.

Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon were earlier linked with a move to Hollywood. Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls’ unrestricted free agent, is the latest name to be included in the rumor mill.

Meanwhile, Phil Jackson could be back with the LA Lakers, not as a head coach, but as the brains behind the hiring. The front office is clearly hoping to redeem themselves for next season, given that the “Zen Master” has been reportedly asked to lead the search.

The Philadelphia 76ers will keep head coach Doc Rivers as their head coach regardless of what happens in the 2022 NBA playoffs. He’ll be one name that Phil Jackson will have to scratch from his list.

Here are the latest NBA rumors from May 4, 2022:

Rumor 1: Zach LaVine is a longshot to come out of free agency playing with LeBron James

Rob Pelinka will be Executive of the Year candidate if he lands Zach LaVine in free agency.

The Chicago Bulls swung for the fences this season when they acquired DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. They were unable to get Zach LaVine a new deal, which prompted the All-Star guard to get the most out of this free agency.

The two-time All-Star is scheduled to undergo surgery on his knee as it has caused him to miss considerable time this season. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the regular season.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Zach LaVine is eyeing the possibility of joining the Lakers this summer through a sign-and-trade deal, according to ESPN.



LaVine has the same agent as LeBron James, and two years ago LaVine said: “I would love to go out there and play with LeBron". Zach LaVine is eyeing the possibility of joining the Lakers this summer through a sign-and-trade deal, according to ESPN. LaVine has the same agent as LeBron James, and two years ago LaVine said: “I would love to go out there and play with LeBron". https://t.co/mme8CPWxKU

LaVine is represented by Klutch Sports and could be a longshot to play with LeBron James. The high-flying guard has previously expressed his desire with the Lakers’ best player but isn’t showing his intent on where to sign.

It’ll be a major coup for the Lakers, as improbable as it seems, if they can land one of the most explosive guards in the NBA.

Rumor 2: Phil Jackson to act as the LA Lakers’ leading consultant to land their next head coach

Phil Jackson will work behind the scenes in the LA Lakers' head coaching search.

Frank Vogel’s firing set the LA Lakers’ most obvious move in motion. Rob Pelinka has promised an extensive search for Vogel’s replacement, which is why Phil Jackson has been brought into the picture.

Jackson is supposedly going to be “significantly involved” during the interview and hiring process. The “Zen Master” knows his way around the coaching circles as well as anybody in the NBA and should help attract potential candidates.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: The Lakers are receiving advice from Phil Jackson on their coaching search, via ESPN. REPORT: The Lakers are receiving advice from Phil Jackson on their coaching search, via ESPN. https://t.co/kUrY0cvJse

The 13-time champion is a brilliant strategist, having won 11 of those titles as a head coach. However, the names he selected to coach the New York Knicks when he was the president of basketball operations were ho-hum at best.

Derek Fisher and Jeff Hornacek, to recall, were hired as head coaches in Phil Jackson’s tenure with the Knicks’ front office. The LA Lakers will need more from the legendary coach to hire the best man for the job.

Rumor 3: Doc Rivers isn’t going to coach anywhere but in Philadelphia

Doc Rivers will be continue to coach the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

Doc Rivers was one of the earliest names the LA Lakers were supposed to be closely monitoring to be their next head coach. Rivers, however, is under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers until the 2024-25 season.

The champion coach has been dealing with adversity all season long and notably had to sit on his hands waiting for a resolution to the Ben Simmons fiasco. Though the Australian was traded for James Harden, Rivers’ season did not get significantly easier.

DaveEarly @DavidEarly



More



bit.ly/3vCFs6Q Hearing reports of "incessant talk" Daryl Morey might prefer a different coach the day after fans lose their minds Doc Rivers intentionally gave DeAndre Jordan 4 more minutes than Paul Reed in a must-win playoff game is at the very least intriguing.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently facing the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs without leading MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Amid the tumult and uncertainty of the season, Rivers has been a steady hand.

The 60-year-old coach is also reportedly earning $8 million a season, which will put Philly at a disadvantage should they part ways with their head coach.

