NBA Rumors Roundup: Dallas Mavericks could enter sign-and-trade bid for Bulls All-Star, Kevin Durant's affinity for Kyrie Irving may see the latter extend his stay in Brooklyn, and more | May 27th, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks have been dominating the NBA rumors since their season came to an end. They suffered a 4-1 conference finals series loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks will likely target an All-Star to provide support for Luka Doncic next season. They did well to make a deep playoff push with just Doncic leading the charge. Another superstar addition could elevate them to the next level.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets continue to be part of NBA rumors because of Kyrie Irving and his impending contract extension. The latest reports say he could stay with the franchise due to Kevin Durant's affinity towards him.

Dallas Mavericks could enter sign-and-trade bid for Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

The Dallas Mavericks could pursue two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. The Bulls star will be a free agent this summer. NBA rumors suggest the possibility of LaVine resigning with the Bulls is no longer considered a slam dunk prospect.

He has been linked with at least four teams apart from the Mavericks so far. Dallas doesn't have the cap space to sign him as a free agent, but they can enter a sign-and-trade bid. Here's what NBA insider Marc Stein reported regarding this:

"Trading for [a second star-level] player is the Mavericks' only expected route to do so this offseason, with no cap flexibility in the near future and a determination to re-sign guard Jalen Brunson that will cement Dallas' status as a luxury-tax team for the first time since the title run.

"Sources nonetheless maintain that one option already being weighed by team brass is the prospect of joining the sign-and-trade bidding for the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine."

Zach LaVine has more interest in leaving Chicago than initially presumed

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Zach LaVine's tenure with the Chicago Bulls could end this off-season. LaVine has already been linked with multiple playoff contenders. The Bulls can offer him the most money, but LaVine could explore free agency and join forces with a rival contender.

Here's what Marc Stein said regarding LaVine's future recently:

"As he heads into free agency, has more interest in leaving Chicago than initially presumed."

Zach LaVine has turned into a perennial NBA All-Star over the last two years. He could help several teams around the league turn into legitimate title contenders.

It will be interesting to see if the Chicago Bulls offer him the max contract or figure out a sign-and-trade deal. The latter could help them retool their roster around DeMar DeRozan instead.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Zach LaVine to TMZ: “I’ve always been a fan of the Lakers.” Zach LaVine to TMZ: “I’ve always been a fan of the Lakers.” https://t.co/ScWiNtZ4bS

Kevin Durant's affinity towards Kyrie Irving considered a potential driving force behind Brooklyn extending Irving

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 3

Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this summer if he opts out of his player option with the Brooklyn Nets. NBA rumors suggest the Nets are unwilling to offer their star guard a long-term contract due to his lack of availability since he signed with them three years ago.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

However, Irving could stay with Brooklyn. Kevin Durant's relationship with the former Cavaliers star has been listed as a possible reason behind it. Here's what Heavy.com reported regarding this recently:

"However, those within the Nets organization seem committed to their current lineup. Despite reports that the team is unwilling to bring Irving back long-term, it seems like the point guard is in their plans. Durant’s affinity for Kyrie may be the driving force in Brooklyn."

NBA executive says Golden State Warriors will have to choose between Kevon Looney and James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks - Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are well over the luxury tax and may have to move on from some of their key role players in the upcoming offseason. Among those are Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr., who the Warriors may not be able to afford moving forward.

NBA @NBA



Kevon Looney puts in work on the glass and Bjelica makes it count with a triple!



Live Now on TNT Multiple effortsKevon Looney puts in work on the glass and Bjelica makes it count with a triple!Live Now on TNT Multiple efforts ⚡Kevon Looney puts in work on the glass and Bjelica makes it count with a triple!Live Now on TNT https://t.co/MDOMvBxckJ

As per Heavy.com, an NBA league executive outlined that the Warriors will eventually have to choose between starting center Looney and former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman. Here's what the report stated:

“He should get something around the mid-level exception. He could get three, four years, about $40 or $45 million.

"The Warriors are in repeater tax territory, so if they want to give him $10 million per year, it is basically going to cost them $50 million per year, and they need to think long and hard about that. That will get even bigger once they get [Jordan] Poole signed and that kicks in next year.

“You just can’t afford to have both him and Wiseman."

JaVale McGee has considered resigning with the Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns - Game 2

JaVale McGee will be a free agent this summer. He had a successful stint with the Phoenix Suns this campaign, doing an excellent job as Deandre Ayton's backup. McGee has been on championship-winning teams like the Warriors and Lakers before, playing crucial roles.

Several teams will be in the market for a center of McGee's caliber because of his experience and a decent level of play in limited minutes. According to NBA rumors, he could continue his time in Phoenix, though.

Here's what he said regarding his future (h/t Hoops Hype):

“At this point in my career, I’m definitely focused on myself and what’s best for me and my situation and my family. I know what I bring to a team if it’s any organization that I go to. For me, that’s what it’s all about. Make sure I’m valuing myself as much as the team (is) valuing me.”

