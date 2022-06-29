NBA Rumors Roundup: Daryl Morey still chasing former Sixth Man of the Year winner's signature, Cavs extend qualifying offer for talented guard, and more | June 29th, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is still interested in acquiring former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Eric Gordon. Morey remembers Gordon’s skills as a shooter and his work ethic when he was part of the Houston Rockets’ front office.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have extended a qualifying offer to shooting guard Collin Sexton that is roughly worth $7.2 million. He will become a restricted free agent if he turns down the offer. The Cavs can match any offer the 23-year-old will receive in NBA free agency.

Head coach Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks are resigned to the idea of Jalen Brunson leaving the team for the New York Knicks. New York is rumored to offer $110 million for four years to lure the guard to the Big Apple.

Daryl Morey remains determined to bring Eric Gordon to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are retooling their supporting cast for next season to help Joel Embiid and James Harden go deeper into the playoffs. They recently traded Danny Green and the 23rd pick in the NBA draft to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton.

Before the Green trade, Daryl Morey had his eyes on Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. Keith Pompey had the scoop on Morey’s interest in Gordon:

“Daryl Morey continues to pursue Gordon after failing to acquire him via a three-team trade on draft night.”

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year awardee played 57 games last season, starting in 46 of them. He averaged 13.4 points, on a sizzling 41.2% shooting from a three-point distance. Morey seems dead set on recreating the Houston Rockets backcourt that featured James Harden and Gordon.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 Houston trims the roster down to 18 guaranteed contracts after the John Wall buyout.



$30M below the luxury tax and plenty of options either in the trade market or free agency this offseason.



Eric Gordon is the lone player earning $10M+

Unlike last season, Gordon, if acquired by Philly, will likely spend most of his time coming off the bench. Doc Rivers’ starting backcourt of Harden and Tyrese Maxey should be a staple again next NBA season.

Cleveland Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to re-sign Collin Sexton. [Photo: ESPN]

After pushing forward the $7.2 million qualifying offer, the Cleveland Cavaliers could match any offer for Collin Sexton in free agency. Sexton is expected to get a much higher offer than that despite playing only 11 games last season.

Before his injury last season, Sexton was spectacular, averaging 24.3 points and looking poised to become an even better player. He formed a lethal partnership with All-Star Darius Garland, which is why Cleveland would love to make him part of the team’s core.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Will the Cavs bring back the restricted free agent?



More in our live blog: Darius Garland wants to continue playing alongside Collin Sexton in Cleveland, @joevardon is told.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Ochai Agbaji as the 14th pick in the NBA draft, but are still resolved to try and re-sign Sexton. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff isn’t afraid to trust his young core with the biggest loads carrying a franchise. Evan Mobley, Garland and Sexton could become the team’s enviable foundation for years to come.

Sexton expects a full recovery from a meniscus injury that nearly cost him the entire season. He has already been cleared for basketball-related activities.

Dallas Mavericks are moving past the Jalen Brunson era

Jalen Brunson looks set to leave the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks. [Photo: Sporting News]

The New York Knicks telegraphed their intention to sign Jalen Brunson even during the NBA draft. Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is Brunson’s former agent and the franchise just hired Rick Brunson as an assistant coach.

The Knicks are reportedly lining up a four-year contract that’s roughly worth $110 million. ESPN’s Tim McMahon has a report on how Jalen Brunson can move from Texas to New York City:

“At this point, it's widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets.”

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon At this point, it's widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets.

The New York Knicks will also be trading one or two more players to free cap space to sign the 25-year-old shooting guard. Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are the names that have been brought up in trade discussions to bring Brunson to New York.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Part of the Knicks pitch to Jalen Brunson, I'm told, is the opportunity to be a full time point guard. In Dallas, Brunson can play with Luka. But Luka is the de facto point guard. In New York, Brunson would run the show.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will reportedly allow Brunson to be the main playmaker, a role he sparingly played in Dallas.

Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II will be NBA champions' priorities in free agency

Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney will be the Golden State Warriors' top priority to bring back. [Photo: YouTube]

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers reportedly wants to bring back Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, who both played key roles last season. They were an integral part of the supporting cast that helped deliver the Bay Area team their fourth NBA title in eight years.

How the Warriors do payroll calisthenics will be anyone’s guess. Looney is an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team he wants. However, there is growing optimism in the Warriors’ camp that they could keep him.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Kevon Looney expected to stay with Golden State Warriors on multiyear deal

Looney earned a meager $5.1 million last season, played 104 games and was a crucial part in every playoff series, including the NBA Finals.

Gary Payton II is reportedly second on Bob Myer’s list. He could cost the franchise $13 million a season, which could be significantly higher than what they could give Looney. If so, keeping GPII will be very difficult to do.

Payton showed his tenacity, coming back from a fractured elbow to become a key defender for the Warriors in the Finals last season. Bob Myers will have his job in the offseason cut out for him.

New York Knicks create cap space for Jalen Brunson by trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to Detroit Pistons

Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel have been shipped to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round picks and cash. [Photo: YouTube]

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons have been negotiating since the NBA draft. They continued that pattern with the trade of Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel from New York to Detroit. The latter will receive a 2023 second-round pick and another second-round pick in 2024.

Without Noel and Burks on the payroll, the Knicks will have more than enough room to offer Jalen Brunson a reported $110 million for four years. Detroit, on the other hand, will receive veterans with expiring NBA contracts who can immediately help the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson.

Burks and Noel will be essential to a very young team that is hoping to become relevant again. The former spent minutes as a combo guard for Tom Thibodeau and is expected to play the same role for the Pistons. He could also be a mentor to Cade Cunningham and rookie Jaden Ivey.

Noel, who brings a strong defensive presence, will be a big plus to a young frontline featuring Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

