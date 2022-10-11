NBA Rumors Roundup: Jae Crowder on Atlanta Hawks' radar, Warriors might end up choosing Jordan Poole over Draymond Green, and more - October 11, 2022

The Golden State Warriors currently have a falling out between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. The pair may be able to fix the relationship, but it's also possible one of them is on their way out.

Jae Crowder remains with the Suns. However, it appears the Atlanta Hawks might be interested in him.

Jae Crowder still in search of a new home in the NBA; Atlanta Hawks reportedly interested

Jae Crowder has made it clear that he wants out of the Phoenix Suns. According to CBS Sports, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly considering making a deal for Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have spoken in recent weeks and months and might come to terms in trading for the Suns forward.

Golden State Warriors might end up choosing Jordan Poole over Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole recently got into a physical altercation in practice. This event has put the Golden State Warriors in a difficult situation. Both Green and Poole are significant assets to the team. However, one of them may have to go.

According to Fansided, the Warriors aren't willing to lose Jordan Poole when he enters free agency next season. Poole will likely ask for more money to remain with the team. The Warriors will have to cut down on costs to afford to pay for other key players. The organization must make tough decisions to remain under the luxury tax threshold.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are three key pieces who will soon be up for an extension. Thompson and Wiggins are major contributors in terms of scoring for the Warriors. Given the recent incident instigated by Draymond Green during their practice, the Warriors may let go of him.

Potential Draymond Green trades that could happen next season

If the Golden State Warriors are considering trading Draymond Green, there are a few places he could end up. According to Bola VIP, three teams are interested in acquiring the tenacious forward.

Draymond Green has long been a subject of interest for the Portland Trail Blazers. He would be a perfect match for a team that desperately needs more defense and a playmaker to go with Damian Lillard. He could give them the competitive zeal they need.

The friendship between Draymond Green and LeBron James is well known. Green is also associated with the Los Angeles-based Klutch Sports organization. It wouldn't be surprising if he joined the Lakers.

According to numerous speculations and publications, Green has reportedly always wanted to play for the Detroit Pistons. He is a native of Michigan and grew up supporting aggressive, defensive-minded teams.

LeBron James wants Russel Westbrook to stay in LA

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha claim that although LeBron James isn't attempting to pressure the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook.

James appears to be content with the current roster and prepared to proceed with Westbrook. According to new Lakers coach Darvin Ham, Westbrook is also being treated as a starter going into the preseason.

Russell Westbrook seems safe from getting traded to another team. However, it's still possible for us to see Westbrook traded later this season.

Matt Ryan may have secured a roster spot with the LA Lakers

Matt Ryan is the newest addition to the LA Lakers' preseason roster. Initially, he had a bad start. However, Ryan quickly turned things around after exploding against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter. He scored 20 points and sank six 3-pointers. After witnessing his sudden burst of offense, the Lakers might consider signing him to the NBA main roster.

According to FanNation, Coach Darvin Ham had some positive feedback about Ryan after displaying a remarkable performance.

"He may have gotten himself a job today," Ham said.

