NBA Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving and Sean Marks not in contact regarding Irving's contract status, Deandre Ayton in line for a max contract extension, and more | May 18th, 2022

Arguably the NBA's hottest topic is still up in the air as Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks and Kyrie Irving haven't’ started contract talks. How their negotiations might go will be one of the biggest things to monitor before the Nets’ next campaign starts.

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, could still command a maximum salary in the offseason. Phoenix could match any team’s max offer for Ayton, but that will force the team into the NBA's luxury tax territory.

The Atlanta Hawks could vastly retool their lineup after a disappointing finish to their season. Team owner Tony Ressler doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to finally get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets remains unclear

It's going to be interesting how Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will come to terms for a new contract or an extension. [Photo: The New York Times]

After GM Sean Mark’s exit interview where he said a few interesting things regarding roster construction, Kyrie Irving’s contract status is still up in the air. There’s a general feeling that the Nets may not be willing to give “Kai” the maximum extension or a new maximum contract.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that a future date to sit down and start the negotiations will be one of Mark’s most pressing concerns:

“I look forward to [it]. We have not had a conversation yet. So I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will. We’ll see what it looks like for Kyrie moving forward here, and what he needs from us and so forth.”

NetsDaily @NetsDaily No talks yet between Kyrie Irving and Nets, says Sean Marks netsdaily.com/2022/5/18/2312… No talks yet between Kyrie Irving and Nets, says Sean Marks netsdaily.com/2022/5/18/2312… https://t.co/CLeD9I3LWO

Sean Marks emphasized “availability” and “selflessness” in his exit interview, two things that Kyrie Irving has not been able to provide for the franchise. How the two sides can come to terms will be heavily anticipated by the entire NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets can offer the most money to “Uncle Drew,” which is likely what the seven-time All-Star will be looking for. After past playoff disappointments, missed games, and various off-court dramas, the Nets might reject Irving's expectations.

Deandre Ayton could still end up with a max contract

Deandre Ayton could still get the maximum rookie salary extension he was hoping to get from the Phoenix Suns. [Photo: SB Nation]

The Phoenix Suns refused to give Deandre Ayton a max NBA rookie extension before the season started. He may still get that desired salary as he’s expected to have numerous suitors as the Suns enter the offseason.

Despite a controversial Game 7 where he played only 17 minutes, the 23-year-old is expected to have a robust market due to his overall performance. The No.1 pick of the 2018 NBA draft showed great hands, work ethic and professionalism that will push other teams to try and get his services.

Here’s what Adrian Wojnarowski had to report on Ayton’s free agency:

“Deandre Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization. They were not able to come to an agreement on his rookie extension. He saw many of the top players in his class get extensions and he wanted a max deal, he would not move off that.”

The NBA Insider continued:

“Ultimately, Phoenix can still match an offer out there and keep him if he signs an offer sheet with another team. … [He] is going to get a max contract in the marketplace, somewhere… There are a lot of teams lining up to figure out: how can we acquire him?”

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH



After another postseason failure, the tension is mounting as Phoenix's former #1 pick is entering restricted free agency without an extension offer.



More for



frontofficesports.com/is-deandre-ayt… Deandre Ayton doesn't feel valued by the Suns.After another postseason failure, the tension is mounting as Phoenix's former #1 pick is entering restricted free agency without an extension offer.More for @FOS Deandre Ayton doesn't feel valued by the Suns.After another postseason failure, the tension is mounting as Phoenix's former #1 pick is entering restricted free agency without an extension offer.More for @FOS 👇frontofficesports.com/is-deandre-ayt…

The Suns’ front office will have to do salary calisthenics for them to retain Ayton while he gets the max extension.

The Atlanta Hawks could look significantly different for the 2022-23 NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to vastly revamp the roster for next season. [Photo: Sporting News}

A year ago, the Atlanta Hawks were the surprise of the NBA when, behind Trae Young, they reached the Eastern Conference finals. Along the way, they beat the New York Knicks and then stunned the Philadelphia 76ers in an entertaining semifinal series.

Banking on a repeat performance, the Hawks largely kept the core of their team intact. It’s a move that team owner Tony Ressler may have come to regret already after Atlanta’s hugely disappointing season.

Chris Kirchner of The Athletic reported that a few of the Atlanta Hawks’ regular players could be traded for a more competitive team. Ressler is not averse to paying the luxury tax if the right personnel are on board.

“I think we should have tried to get better rather than bring back what we had. That won’t happen again. It was a mistake in my opinion at least.”

Bally Sports: Hawks @HawksOnBally Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler discusses the organization's 2021-22 on-court performance and plans for the 2022-23 campaign Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler discusses the organization's 2021-22 on-court performance and plans for the 2022-23 campaign ⤵️ https://t.co/rgc3peqzfZ

If Ressler is dead set on making wholesale changes, he does have some valuable assets that could get him the right return. De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela are just a few of the names that could be traded to revamp the roster.

Darvin Ham is leading the field for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job

Darvin Ham could replace former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego. [Photo: Swarm and Sting]

After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs, Darvin Ham might himself closer to a head-coaching job. The Charlotte Hornets, who are extensively looking for former head coach James Borrego’s replacement, are reportedly very interested in Ham.

The Hornets are trying to get a second interview with the Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach to further evaluate him. Besides the Hornets, Ham is also supposedly a target for the LA Lakers, who also have a head-coaching vacancy.

Steve Reed @SteveReedAP



Story here: AP source: Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson get second interviews with the Hornets. Charlotte also to meet with former Blazers coach Terry Stotts.Story here: apnews.com/article/portla… AP source: Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson get second interviews with the Hornets. Charlotte also to meet with former Blazers coach Terry Stotts.Story here: apnews.com/article/portla…

Darvin Ham has been an assistant coach since 2011 with the Lakers. He spent five seasons on the bench for the Atlanta Hawks before moving to the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer has repeatedly credited the former NBA journeyman for his leadership and coaching acumen over the years.

Several players such as Kyle Kuzma have openly been campaigning for an NBA team to hand the coaching reins to Darvin Ham. The Charlotte Hornets will find out soon enough if they have the right man for the job.

Patrick Beverley would jump at the opportunity to play with LeBron James

LeBron James is the only player Pat Beverley wants to play with in the NBA. [Photo: The Spun]

Pat Beverly is in the middle of a social media storm following his stinging criticism of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. He minced no words, calling the Suns’ superstars various names that resulted in a heavy lash back from other players and basketball fans.

In the middle of the whole episode, “Pat Bev” also intimated that he would play for the LA Lakers and LeBron James had circumstances been different. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard followed it up with an informal interview with ESPN after confirming his past statement regarding LBJ.

Here’s what he had to say about who he would want to play with someday:

“Bron. Easy. Top dog, the only dog.”

Beverley’s contract runs through the 2022-23 season, so for that to happen anytime soon, LeBron James will have to be traded to the Timberwolves.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Could we see Bron and Pat Bev on the same team some day? Could we see Bron and Pat Bev on the same team some day? 👀 https://t.co/4L7453mFVn

The 33-year-old guard’s words seem incredible considering how often he took shots at the LA Lakers during his time with the LA Clippers. “Pat Bev’s” been dishing some really hot takes of late and this desire to play with LeBron James might be just one of them.

