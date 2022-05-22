NBA Rumors Roundup: LeBron James has a preference in the LA Lakers head coaching search, Sacramento Kings looking to trade their fourth overall pick, and more - May 22nd, 2022

The NBA community is enjoying the conference finals as the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat try to hang on to their leads over the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, respectively.

The LA Lakers continue to look for a head coach and their roster for next season still appears to be undecided. The NBA is reportedly looking to abolish the infamous "transition take foul" as it takes away the pace and excitement of the game.

Moreover, the Heat and Celtics are battling injuries during this series. Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart have all walked in and out of the lineup in these playoffs.

Let's look at the rumors around the NBA in the past 24 hours.

Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers have the same head coaching frontrunners

Head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

The LA Lakers have been hunting for a head coach ever since they were eliminated from play-in contention. Their search has made all the headlines so far. However, Laker Nation hasn't realized that the Charlotte Hornets have the same contenders for their head coaching vacancy.

A coach might choose an up-and-coming young team in the Hornets over a mediocre roster in the Lakers that is bound to fail. So far, Terry Stotts, Kenny Atkinson and Darvin Ham have all been tied to the Lakers and Hornets.

LA Lakers journalist Trevor Lane pointed out the unpredictable nature of the LA Lakers head coaching search. He mentioned that essentially, both franchises could choose the same candidate.

Interesting that all 3 of the Lakers finalists (Ham, Stotts, Atkinson) are also still alive in the Hornets' coaching search. Adds a bit of unpredictability to the search, in theory both clubs could decide they want the same guy

LeBron James prefers Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for the new head coaching job

LeBron James of the LA Lakers on the sidelines.

LeBron James suddenly has a horse in the race for the LA Lakers head coaching job. They have narrowed it down to Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson. It looks like Ham might join the Purple and Gold soon.

Stotts is the former head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and is a free agent. Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson are assistant coaches for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Darvin Ham has piqued the interest of the four-time MVP. He reported:

"The Lakers may be willing to take that leap of faith because Ham spent two years with the organization. His personality isn’t easily forgotten. Ham brings a lot of energy to a gym.

"He’s arguably the best fit for the locker room, with veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and possibly Russell Westbrook in need of a coach they can relate to and respect. 'He’s the guy LeBron wants,' a competing source said."

Darvin Ham worked with the LA Lakers coaching staff from 2011 to 2013. The organization remembers him from his time back then and his experience with veteran players puts him ahead in the race.



It looks like LeBron James may prefer Darvin Ham of all the coaching candidates the Lakers are bringing in for second interviews.

Andrew Wiggins expected to lace up for Game 3 despite questionable status

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's Western Conference finals

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes his star forward will join the lineup for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Andrew Wiggins has been an iron man throughout his career. He has played over 70 games in a season seven times in his eight-year career, playing all 82 games in three of them. Steve Kerr spoke to the media ahead of Game 3 and said he expects Wiggins to lace up. He said:

"I expect him to play. Technically, he's questionable, but I expect him to play."

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He's long been one of the most durable players in the league.

Sacramento Kings might trade their fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings landed the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery and many believe they will try to trade it for an active player.

Several rebuilding teams will want to move up in the draft and the Kings would be in a prime position to make a trade. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Kings will likely make a move anytime ahead of the draft. He reported:

"There's a strong belief among rival teams that Sacramento will explore trading the fourth selection, either out of the draft entirely for an impact veteran or down later in the lottery to net a contributing rotation player in the process."









The Kings should trade pick No.4 to put another star next to De'Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis, the Spurs should make a run at Deandre Ayton, and the Magic need to take a page from the Charlotte Hornets' playbook.

New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers emerge as trade candidates ahead of the NBA Draft

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The NBA Draft brings several opportunities for playoff-contending teams to make a trade. Many rebuilding teams are hungry for first-round picks and the mid-table teams can get assets in return for them.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are two teams looking to get into playoff contention every season. They have the eighth pick and seventh pick in the 2022 NBA draft, respectively.

As reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer:

"In addition to Sacramento at No. 4, league personnel have pegged the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans—picking seventh and eighth, respectively—as strong trade candidates."

"Both the Blazers, starring Damian Lillard, and Pelicans, fresh off a playoff appearance, have designs on competing for the postseason. And akin to the Kings, there’s a likelihood that both Portland’s and New Orleans’ front offices could move those selections for an established veteran or to trade down while adding another rotation piece along the way."

