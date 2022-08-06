NBA Rumors Roundup: New York Knicks want to keep 3x All-Star amid Donovan Mitchell links, Miami Heat named as a landing spot for LA Lakers big, and more | August 6th, 2022

The New York Knicks have been the center of the NBA rumor mill. They have been linked to Donovan Mitchell over the last few weeks. New York is keen to land its next star and is the frontrunner in the sweepstakes for Utah's All-Star guard.

The Knicks will have plenty of guard depth, even if they add Mitchell. However, the franchise is looking to keep veteran guard Derrick Rose.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been linked to former Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell. The Heat have been quiet this offseason. NBA rumors suggest they are suitors for superstars Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. That may have stopped them from being in talks with other candidates, but that could change.

Read more regarding these NBA rumors and other top stories in this edition of our rumor roundup.

New York Knicks want to keep 3x NBA All-Star amid Donovan Mitchell trade rumors

New York Knicks v Miami Heat

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the New York Knicks want to keep Derrick Rose on their roster amid the Donovan Mitchell links.

Rose signed with the franchise via trade at the 2021 NBA trade deadline. The former MVP emerged as one of their best bench players in his first season and was also their top player during the 2021 playoffs' first-round loss against the Hawks.

Rose signed a three-year $43 million contract last offseason, with the final year of his deal a team option. He endured an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign and will be hoping to have a bounce-back season.

Ahn Fire Digital @AhnFireDigital Report: New York Knicks don’t want to part ways with Derrick Rose or Quentin Grimes for Donovan Mitchell ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k… Report: New York Knicks don’t want to part ways with Derrick Rose or Quentin Grimes for Donovan Mitchell ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k…

The veteran guard won't receive significant minutes if the Knicks land Mitchell. However, he could come in handy as a veteran presence to nurture the Knicks' young backcourt stars.

Miami Heat named as a landing spot for Montrezl Harrell

San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

Montrezl Harrell remains a free agent months into the offseason. He is one of the most coveted bigs, but teams have been reluctant to engage in talks with the player's camp due to his arrest due to trafficking marijuana. If Harrell's court hearing on August 10th goes well, he will be courted by several teams.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton Montrezl Harrell, and others at the Rico Hines private runs at UCLA(via @ricohinesbball / IG) James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton Montrezl Harrell, and others at the Rico Hines private runs at UCLA 🔥(via @ricohinesbball/ IG) https://t.co/3i8bl2Hncb

An NBA executive told Heavy.com that Miami would be a team to look out for as a potential landing spot. Harrell could be a cheap option to fill out the depth at center position if the Heat land a big star this offseason.

Malik Beasley to New York Knicks?

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

The New York Knicks could show interest in acquiring Utah Jazz veteran guard Malik Beasley. The Knicks, Lakers and Jazz have discussed a three-team trade centered around Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell.

Beasley is also among the names mentioned in those NBA rumors. The former T'Wolves guard could move to the Lakers if the deal went through.

Top Ball Coverage @TopBallCoverage



NY gets: Donovan Mitchell



UTA gets: Russell Westbrook and heavy draft compensation



LA gets: Pat Beverley and 1 of either Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley



(via Report: The Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz have had discussions about a three team deal:NY gets: Donovan MitchellUTA gets: Russell Westbrook and heavy draft compensationLA gets: Pat Beverley and 1 of either Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley(via @MikeAScotto Report: The Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz have had discussions about a three team deal:NY gets: Donovan MitchellUTA gets: Russell Westbrook and heavy draft compensationLA gets: Pat Beverley and 1 of either Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley(via @MikeAScotto)

However, according to HoopsHype, the Knicks may be interested. Former T'Wolves GM Gersson Rossas now works as a senior basketball advisor for the Knicks and previously signed Beasley to a four-year $60 million deal as a restricted free agent.

Myles Turner excited to play alongside Tyrese Halliburton

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers big Myles Turner has been a constant mention in NBA rumors over the last few offseasons. Despite rumors and uncertainty regarding his future, HoopsHype recently reported that the Pacers center loves playing in Indiana. He is also excited to play alongside franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton, who joined the team last campaign.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

He is also excited to play alongside franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton, who joined the team last campaign. Turner could have a bigger role with the departure of Domantas Sabonis.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s extension likely to be a team-friendly deal

Atlanta Hawks v Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. has been in the headlines lately. The Houston Rockets guard is eligible for an extension this offseason.

According to HoopsHype, the new contract is likely to be a team-friendly deal as they aim to create cap space for next summer. Porter Jr. has revived his career with the franchise after reports of his locker room outburst with the Cavaliers.

The player remains a solid option as the team's starting point guard and it will be interesting to see him take to the floor with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. in the upcoming season.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via cbrickley603/IG) Kevin Porter Jr. putting in work on his off-the-dribble long bombs(via cbrickley603/IG) Kevin Porter Jr. putting in work on his off-the-dribble long bombs 🔥(via cbrickley603/IG) https://t.co/dBXKoeiLGk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far