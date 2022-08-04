NBA Rumors Roundup: Signing 4x All-Star was LA Clippers ‘plan B’ before landing John Wall, Celtics and Nets won't get a deal done for Kevin Durant due to news leaks about talks and more | August 4th, 2022

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continue dominating the NBA rumor mill this offseason. The franchise is yet to find a suitable trade partner for its talisman. Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai are reportedly meeting this week as no resolution has been found yet regarding the former's trade request.

The latest reports suggest that rival teams are unhappy with how news gets out of Brooklyn every time they engage in trade discussions. That is also why the Celtics and the Nets may not get a deal done for KD.

Meanwhile, Kemba Walker was in the news recently. The four-time NBA All-Star is yet to reach a buyout with the Pistons. According to NBA rumors, the former Hornets guard was the 'plan B' for LA Clippers before they got John Wall.

Here are the latest NBA rumors around the league as of August 4th, 2022.

NBA executive reveals Kemba Walker was LA Clippers 'plan B' if they failed to land John Wall

Kemba Walker could've played alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA next season. However, the Clippers got their man in John Wall, who will be vying for the starting point guard job against Reggie Jackson.

Walker will eventually get bought out by Detroit, but it remains to be seen which team will show interest in adding the four-time All-Star, with the Clippers unlikely to go after him.

Here's what Heavy.com's Sean Deveny reported regarding Walker's links to the Clippers and the best landing spot for the former Hornets guard:

“He was the Plan B for the Clippers but they went and got John Wall so now he’s got to figure out something else,” the exec told Deveney. “There was talk about him going to Charlotte, and that would be a good story for a team that might need one with the (Miles) Bridges stuff.

"But if he wants to play for a contender, he’s probably best off looking at Phoenix. They need another point guard, they need depth behind Paul. Give him a non-guaranteed deal and see how it goes, you can still make a change in January.”

Celtics and Nets won't get a deal done for Kevin Durant due to news leaks about potential trade talks

Kevin Durant has stayed with the Brooklyn Nets, despite handing in a trade request on June 30th. The franchise hasn't found a package that matches their expectations for the 12-time All-Star. Durant has the Suns and the Heat as his top landing spots. However, neither team has been able to offer a package to entice Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics joined the sweepstakes for Durant. Following NBA rumors, they offered a package centered around Jaylen Brown, Derrick Rose and a first-round pick. The Nets declined and countered by asking for Brown, Marcus Smart, more first-round picks and other role players.

Talks have stalled since then, and the Nets haven't engaged in trade talks for Durant. According to Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett, a rival executive said that teams aren't impressed with news leaks of their trade talks with Brooklyn.

Another source added that it would lead to the Nets not being able to strike a deal with Boston or any other team.

“I think there’s some teams that aren’t very happy that when they talk to Brooklyn it gets in the papers,” he said. “That doesn’t help. I’ve talked with a couple of teams that are not happy with the rumors that creep out of there through all this. It’s not a good way to do business.

“That’s probably why they won’t get anything done and why they haven’t had any conversations for a while,” said a source. “I don’t think they are going to get anything done with Boston.”

NBA Insider reveals he was told multiple times that Pat Riley likes restricted free agent Collin Sexton

The Miami Heat have been quiet this offseason. They have been mentioned as potential suitors for big-name trade targets like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

However, with a lack of assets to pursue players of that caliber, Miami may have to revisit the idea of retooling their roster by adding young impact players like John Collins and Collin Sexton.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Heat president Pat Riley likes Sexton. The Cavaliers' restricted free agent isn't happy with Cleveland's offer and could be an intriguing target for the Heat. The Florida-based franchise needs scoring around Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, and Sexton appears to be a solid fit.

Cavaliers will keep in mind the possibility of landing LeBron James and Bronny

LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension with the LA Lakers. The speculation surrounding his future with the franchise has been in the spotlight over the last week. The Lakers' struggles, James' affinity towards the city and his desire to play with son Bronny James in the NBA make it tough to predict what LeBron's next move will be.

According to an anonymous NBA GM, the Cavaliers are a team to watch out for in the LeBron and Bronny package sweepstakes. Here's what Heavy.com reported regarding this:

“And there’s the Cleveland thing. The Cavs could get themselves into position to get Bronny, and sign LeBron all at once in 2024. That’s a home-run move for that team.

"They’re going to keep that in the back of their heads no matter what they do in the next couple of years. So the Lakers window here, it’s really small.”

Boston, Miami and Milwaukee are among suitable landing spots for LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge came out of retirement to play for the Brooklyn Nets last campaign. He started the season as an integral part of their team but lost his rotation spot as the year progressed. Aldridge, 37, could call time on his NBA career, but he showed that he can still score the ball efficiently and be an impact player on a contending team.

The 7x NBA All-Star averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a block per contest across 47 appearances with Brooklyn. Here's what an anonymous NBA executive told Heavy.com about Aldridge's ideal landing spots:

“Aldridge is 37 now, it would not be a surprise if he decided on retiring. But he still can score. He still has some value out there. He would be a nice fit in Boston, just as a guy who can knock down some shots and step in when Rob Williams or Horford needs a break,” the executive told Deveney.

“Bucks and Heat, too. Every team in the East, at the top of the East. Miami needs that one piece, that one big guy to push them over the top.

"Aldridge could take some of PJ Tucker’s minutes, though he is obviously not on the same level as a defender. But he can shoot it. Miami needs depth there. He’s not going to be a starter, but he can help.”

