NBA Rumors: Scoot Henderson interested in signing with Hornets and Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson is likely a lock to be selected in the top-three of the 2023 NBA Draft. While he was projected to be the second overall selection, there have been rumblings that he could slip to third overall following the draft lottery. Henderson reportedly has interest in both the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, who select second and third overall, respectively.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony initially reported the news, stating:

"Sources say Henderson is also very interested in Charlotte's situation and would welcome hearing his name called second, as much due to geographic proximity to his hometown of Marietta, Georgia, as the excitement over new ownership that is potentially taking over the Hornets organization this summer.

"If that doesn't materialize, landing in Portland and being mentored by Damian Lillard is also viewed as an attractive option. There's belief the two can play together along with last season's top-10 pick, Shaedon Sharpe, and that Henderson can eventually take the reins of the franchise in the coming years."

Scoot Henderson reclassified and bypassed college to join the G League Ignite on a two-year, $1 million contract. While Victor Wembanyama is a lock to be selected first overall, Henderson will look to join Jalen Green as the highest-drafted player from the G League Ignite. The Houston Rockets selected Green second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

How did Scoot Henderson perform with the G League Ignite?

Scoot Henderson did not play in the regular season during the 2021-2022 season. He did, however, play in the Showcase and on the NBA G League Ignite Tour. In 11 Showcase games, he averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field, 17.4% from three-point range and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

In ten NBA G League Ignite Tour games, Henderson averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field, 25.0% from three-point range and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

He played six Showcase games in 2022-2023. Henderson averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field, 47.1% from three-point range and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

In 19 regular season games, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Henderson shot 42.9% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 76.4% from the free-throw line.

Check out Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite highlights below:

