NBA Rumors: Sixers planning to throw PJ Tucker's name in James Harden trade package for Clippers

The Sixers have been a highly talked about team over the past few weeks. It all began when James Harden opted into his contract only to request a trade right after.

Now, after just one full season in Philly, the Sixers once again are in trade talks for one of their key players. As of now, Harden has made it clear that he only wants to play for the LA Clippers going forward.

In order to make a deal work between these two teams, Daryl Morey might also have to part ways with a valuable veteran. Recent reports have cited that P.J. Tucker is someone who has also come up in talks between Philly and LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers. Tucker is owed $11 million this upcoming year and has a $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet… pic.twitter.com/5zutPslPHS PJ Tucker has been mentioned in the James Harden trade talks to the Clippers, per @MikeAScotto“PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tucker, 38, came to the Philadelphia 76ers to reunite with Harden and help get the team over the hump. Now, the former champion might be on the move once again.

Should the Sixers add PJ Tucker to a James Harden trade?

Daryl Morey finds himself in a tough position this offseason. After years of reshaping the Sixers to turn them into a contender, it is quickly falling apart. He traded Ben Simmons for James Harden two years ago, and now the former MVP wants out after just one full season.

As for the fate of PJ Tucker, the arguement can be made for and against. One one hand, he is in his late 30s and making a substantial amount of money. However, he is a strong locker room presence that knows how to win at the highest level.

With Georges Niang leaving in free agency, Philly is already thin at the forward position. If they part with Tucker, they'll need to make sure they get some of the LA Clippers' veteran forwards. Marcus Morris and Nic Batum are two veterans who could easily fit alongside Joel Embiid.

Some of Morey's recent moves might make Tucker more expendable going forward. Now that Patrick Beverley has joined the team, they have another in-your-face veteran that can help the locker room.

The Sixers' window of contention will only stay open for so long. If Morey does this, he'll have to get it right. Otherwise, the organization could be heading for a rebuild.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence