NBA Rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots for Damian Lillard if he decides to exit Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been known for being the most loyal superstar in the NBA, but that could change in the near future. With the Portland Trail Blazers missing the playoffs yet again, some around the league think they could gear for a rebuild.

At 32 years old, Damian Lillard is still one of the top point guards in the NBA. This season, he posted averages of 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. With a possible change coming in the future, here are some possible landing spots for the Trail Blazers star.

1) New Orleans Pelicans

Kicking off the list of possible Damian Lillard suitors is the New Orleans Pelicans. With their array of draft picks from the Anthony Davis trade, they have more than enough assets to get a mega-deal like this done.

The Pelicans have a talented roster, but are lacking star power. Zion Williamson has struggled to stay on the floor consistently, and it's hurt New Orleans' ability to be contenders in a big way. Bringing in a player like Lillard would instantly put them in the conversation of title favorites.

A move like this would also be a reunion with CJ McCollum still on the roster. Since the Pelicans have an array of wing defenders, they have the personnel that could negate the defensive shortcomings of the smaller backcourt duo.

2) Miami Heat

As far as teams that could help Lillard pursue a championship, the Miami Heat should be near the top of the list. Adding him to their squad would turn them back into a threat in the Eastern Conference.

With the Kyle Lowry experiment not working out, Miami desperately needs stable point guard play. Pairing Lillard with Tyler Herro would give the Heat one of the top offensive backcourt duos in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler only has so many more years left at his peak, and he too is seeking an NBA championship. If Lillard does become available, the two share a common goal that could bring them together.

3) New York Knicks

The final team that could be a Damian Lillard destination is the New York Knicks. After almost trading for Donovan Mitchell last offseason, it's clear they want to put a high-caliber guard next to Jalen Brunson.

With all the young talent on their roster, the Knicks could be an ideal trade candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers. Along with recouping draft picks, they could get an exciting young player or two to spark their rebuild.

Size could be a factor in a move like this, as Brunson is already a small guard. However, if the seven-time All-Star did ask for a trade, the Knicks would certainly at least make a call.

