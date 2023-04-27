The Minnesota Timberwolves' decision to pair Karl-Anthony Towns with Rudy Gobert did not pay off. Instead, the Timberwolves were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA and quickly bounced out of the postseason. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported that several teams could be interested in Towns, stating:

"Among the teams executives mentioned as potential suitors for Towns: Brooklyn and Miami (two teams that will inevitably come up in any potential superstar trade talks in the next six months, though the Heat's Jimmy Butler has a rocky history with Towns), Portland (in a Damian Lillard deal?) and Indiana.

"Should Boston consider dealing away All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, which is a longshot, the Celtics could offer the best single player in return for Towns, but if a Towns moves comes about, New York is the likeliest landing spot."

Deveney did add that the Timberwolves are in no rush to trade Towns. While Minnesota struggled this season, Towns played in just 29 games, limiting the time that the team had on the court together. One factor that could drive a trade, however, is the Timberwolves reported desire to recoup some of the assets they gave up for Gobert. The move, which has been highly criticized since becoming official last summer, cost Minnesota five first-round picks and five players.

While the Timberwolves may seem like a franchise with no direction, Anthony Edwards has established himself as a franchise cornerstone. With Towns and Gobert set to make $77 million between them next season, and $100 million in 2025-2026, Minnesota could look to move one of the two big men this summer. They would likely be selling low on Towns, however.

How did Karl-Anthony Towns perform in 2022-2023?

Karl-Anthony Towns played in just 29 games this season. He averaged his lowest scoring output since his rookie season and the lowest rebounding and blocks output of his career. Towns finished with 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field, 36.6% from 3-point range and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

The three-time All-Star saw his performance crater in the postseason. He averaged just 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting just 45.7% from the field, 25.0% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line. While Karl-Anthony Towns has spent all eight of his seasons with the Timberwolves, he has been unable to win a postseason series.

