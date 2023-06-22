NBA Rumors: Tyler Herro likely to remain with Heat's superstar duo

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro found himself at the center of trade rumors lately, with the Miami Heat guard reportedly on his way in the event of signing Damian Lillard.

However, President Pat Riley put these rumors to rest, indicating Herro will likely remain with the Heat alongside Bam Adebayo.

Riley commended Herro's growth and development, highlighting his impressive playmaking abilities during his first season as a starter. Riley further said the team struggled in Herro's absence, emphasizing his importance as a fourth-quarter performer.

“Tyler is an extraordinary scorer and fourth-quarter player. Big-time shot maker. He’s 23 years old, you gotta watch it with these guys. Last year he was out in the Eastern Conference finals for almost four games with a groin injury. This year, he broke his hand. I’m a loose ball guy, ball on the floor, first guy with the ball, but I’m going to caution him with his shooting hand.”

Riley was also effusive in his praise for Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra:

“We have a great base with Bam and Tyler, and we have a superstar in Jimmy Butler. He’s a whole different bag of tricks. And we have, who I think, is the best coach. I’m feeling good today, as we work on our next iteration with this team.”

While some skeptics on social media suggested Riley's comments were merely a ploy to inflate Herro's trade value, the Heat president appears genuinely confident in the team's young core, which recently reached the NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro lights up the court: A rising star for the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro's electrifying performances on the court captivated fans and earned him recognition as a true rising star for the Miami Heat. Throughout the entire 2022-23 season, Herro showcased his scoring prowess, averaging an impressive 20.1 points per game along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. His scoring ability, marked by his smooth shooting stroke and fearless drives to the basket, provided the Heat with a much-needed offensive boost.

Herro was forced to miss out on the championship series against Denver Nuggets after failing to recover in time from a hand injury. It was undoubtedly a disappointing end to an otherwise remarkable season for both Herro and the team.

