NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards executive believes Bradley Beal is entering his prime

Over the past five years, Bradley Beal has been one of the top guards in the NBA. Despite approaching his 30th birthday, some people around the league still think his best days are ahead of him.

Since joining the Washington Wizards in 2012, Bradley Beal has continiously improved his game. At one point, he was one of the league's top scorers at around 30 points per game. The team might not have always been good, but there was no denying he is a star-level talent in the NBA.

As the regular season comes to a close, Wizards executive Tommy Sheppard gave his thoughts on the team's star guard. In his eyes, Beal is just getting ready to enter his prime, and health will be the determining factor.

"Tommy Sheppard said he believes Bradley Beal 'is getting into the prime of his career,' adding that health is the key. Beal just had one of his most efficient seasons, but played only 50 of 82 games."

After playing 82 games in back-to-back All-Star seasons, Beal has struggled to stay on the floor. Since 2019, the three-time All-Star has only played in 60 or more games once. In the 50 games he played this year, Beal posted averages of 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Could Bradley Beal just be entering his prime now?

What Tommy Shappard said might seem outlandish, but there could be some truth to it. With how things have changed over the years, Bradley Beal might still be able to take his game to new heights.

In the past, hitting the age of 30 typically meant the start of a player's decline. However, with how much the medical and physical therapy worlds have advanced, players have managed to stay at a high level much longer.

One clear example of a player being elite deep into their 30s is LA Lakers star LeBron James. At 38 years old, he is doing things never seen before. LeBron just recently went for 36 points on Sunday in the Lakers' final game of the regular season.

Another reason why Beal can still improve is because the Washington Wizards themselves are improving. With the additions of Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, Beal has legit talent around him for the first time since John Wall played a full season in Washington.

As Beal approaches his 30th birthday, there is a chance he has better basketball ahead of him. Like all players, health will be the key deciding factor.

