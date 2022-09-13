NBA Rumors: Western Conference executive heaps praise on New York Knicks’ offseason manoeuvres 

The New York Knicks' offseason didn't go according to plan on the Donovan Mitchell-trade front. However, a Western Conference executive thinks the Knicks have done a commendable job. New York managed to acquire long-term target Jalen Brunson and offload several veterans.

They also agreed to an extension with guard RJ Barrett and held onto their eight tradeable first-round picks. The Knicks have enough flexibility to make significant moves in the future. Here's what the executive said, as per New York Post's Marc Berman:

“Not giving away the house for Donovan Mitchell has given them a lot of flexibility for the future,’’ the personnel director said.

“I wouldn’t give them a 10 for their offseason, but I think they now can make future moves and accumulate [draft] assets while adding an impact player at a position they didn’t have. And now Derrick doesn’t have to play starter’s minutes or even 70 games anymore. He’s best in a limited role.’’

The executive weighed in on the Knicks' bench depth. Their backcourt, in particular, looks stacked with Quentin Grimes, Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley. Meanwhile, Obi Toppin could see more minutes this season. New York's backup center, Isaiah Hartenstein, also seems like an excellent addition to their frontcourt.

New York Knicks better than last season and could make a push for the playoffs again

The Eastern Conference seems like the strongest it has been in a while. At least 12 teams are capable of making the playoffs. The New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are the lesser favored teams among those playoff hopefuls. Ten teams can make the playoffs, with the last four competing in the play-in tournament. The Knicks could get one of those play-in spots.

Jalen Brunson gives them a legitimate playmaker at the point guard position. R.J. Barrett is expected to make steady progress. Their young players could also make leaps this season.

Former All-Star Julius Randle struggled last season, but he could bounce back this year. He still has the potential to replicate his success. If he can deliver at an All-Star caliber level, the Knicks could challenge for a place in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks will also receive another year to assess their needs based on the results of the 2022-23 season. They will have the assets to trade for a superstar-potential player after deciding not to go overboard in their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell would've made the New York Knicks playoff contenders at best. The Knicks would've probably failed to acquire other big-name players with the loss of assets.

