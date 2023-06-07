NBA Rumors: Wizards will rebuild team from scratch but not around Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards could potentially restructure themselves from scratch to overcome current obstacles in the NBA league. Michael Winger holds the reins as their new president.

Winger is expected to take up the arduous mission of reviving his team's performance. He will simultaneously establish a novel groundwork for future prosperity.

With just one playoff appearance in their past five seasons, the Wizards' performance has been subpar. Without any success since being crowned champions in 1979, they haven't made it past the Eastern Conference Finals stage. They last won a playoff series in 2017.

Winger faces significant choices ahead regarding whether or not to keep players, such as Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. Both have player options for next year. Taking into account that the team may want him to waive his no-trade rights is also a significant aspect of Bradley Beal's situation. Determining where to take the franchise is still something that Winger is considering.

In an interview, Winger also mentioned developing a clear and urgent team vision. He acknowledged the importance of understanding organizational dynamics. He emphasized the significance of personal connections and team chemistry as essential elements in crafting a successful plan.

"The raw, unfiltered truth is, I haven’t yet crafted the immediate vision for the franchise,” Winger said. “There are a lot of talented and high-character players on the team. I want to get to know them a little bit. The construct of a team isn’t just a matter of what is demonstrated on the court."

"It’s not just a matter of the box score. Team dynamics are personal, and I think that I need to understand those things before hatching an actionable plan. And I know that that’s not necessarily measurable in this moment. But it is the truth."

Divergent Views on Beal's Role: Building Around or Supporting Wizards?

Opinions vary among NBA executives regarding Beal's role in the team's future. While some contend that Beal should serve as the franchise's linchpin, others contend that he is more effective in a supporting role. Beal's value can be seen in his scoring average of 23.2 per game. It has increased by two points over the previous two years.

Under Winger's leadership, the Wizards are expected to be proactive and aggressive in their pursuit of improvement. Winger can provide an abundance of new perspectives and insights to our organization. He brings a wide range of experience from his previous position as general manager for the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Wizards head coach, Wes Unseld Jr., is likely to stay during this transition, he will undoubtedly face close evaluation. Unseld Jr., a longtime assistant coach in the NBA, was given his first head coaching opportunity by Washington.

Fans hope that the Wizards can finally break free from their underwhelming history and establish themselves as a competitive force in the NBA. With Winger in charge, Washington is feeling more upbeat about the future, even if it means starting over without Bradley Beal as the star player.

