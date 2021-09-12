NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine could be Boston Celtics' No.1 target in free agency next summer

According to emerging NBA rumors, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine could be the Boston Celtics' No. 1 target in free agency next summer. The two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner's current contract with the Bulls will expire post the 2021-22 season.

Amidst the renegotiation of the contract with the Bulls, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe has mentioned the probability of the Boston Celtics' management eyeing Zach LaVine if Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal decides to remain in D.C. Washburn wrote:

"A potential Celtics free agent target could be Chicago’s Zach LaVine, who is entering the final year of his contract. ... In the case that Bradley Beal decides to stay in Washington, LaVine could be the Celtics’ No. 1 target."

The Boston Celtics have exceptional youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in their squad. Their presence is a future investment for the Celts, however their inability to compete in the playoffs seems to be weighing heavy on the executives and coaches.

They need a player with the potential to carry the team to the playoffs to help bring postseason experience to the squad and the power duo of Tatum and Brown.

According to Washburn, the first preference for the Boston Celtics remains Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine is only an alternate option. In fact, the Bulls will try their best to retain the player they have built their franchise around in the past year by adding the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Zach LaVine says he "wants his respect" in contract extension & will stay in touch with Bulls in coming days as they face challenging decisions with cap space: https://t.co/36T2RpAtZu — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 2, 2021

Earlier, Brian Windhorst had reported in an article for ESPN that LaVine, now an emerging force, is undervalued in his current contract and will have a market value close to $30 million as opposed to his current salary cap of $19.5 million.

Windhorst wrote:

"LaVine, 26, has one season left on his contract at $19.5 million. The Bulls are limited in how much they can extend for him based on that number, which at most would come out to a deal that could reach up to $105 million over four years. That figure, however, is likely below LaVine's market value."

It will be a tricky deal for the Boston Celtics to acquire the one-time All-Star, although the chances of Chicago Bulls retaining LaVine are not nailed either.

