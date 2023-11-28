NBA's 'AIR TIME', exclusive link-up with Nike to stream Celtics vs Bulls In-Season Tournament game: All you need to know

The Celtics and Bulls' NBA In-Season Tournament game will be broadcast in a way unlike anything fans have seen before. Ahead of the Tuesday night game, fans have been wondering just what the new NBA Air Time broadcast will deliver. According to a report from Nick DePaula, the NBA is teaming up with Nike for the experience.

According to the report, the Celtics and Bulls' game will be the first game broadcast on NBA Air Time, a unique basketball broadcast done "the Nike way."

There have been few details as to what the new broadcast will deliver in terms of on-air content; however, the game is a massive one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given the magnitude of the game and the NBA In-Season Tournament, Nike's Air Time broadcast will reportedly involve other players on the broadcast.

In addition, NBA.com describes the broadcast as a way to feature:

"The voices, athletes, gear and stories that have shaped the fans’ love for hoops."

The Nike Air time broadcast will be in the NBA app ahead of the 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) tipoff for the Celtics and Bulls' NBA In-Season Tournament group play game. In addition, the game will also be broadcast via NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago, for those watching locally.

Looking at the Celtics and Bulls' game, and the NBA In-Season Tournament standings that make this a high-stakes affair

As the two famous Eastern Conference teams collide, the stakes will be high, with the Chicago Bulls sitting at the bottom of East Group C. The team has an 0-3 record throughout the group-play round, while the Celtics have gone 2-1.

Heading into the last night of group-play games, the Bulls will be looking to pick up their first NBA In-Season Tournament win. When looking at East Group C, the game will be big for the Boston Celtics.

The Orlando Magic sit in first place in East Group C with a 3-1 record and a 22-point differential. In second place, the Boston Celtics sit tied with the Brooklyn Nets with a 2-1 record. Given that the point differential is the deciding factor in the event two teams tie, the Celtics are in a must-win position.

As the team looks to continue its impressive stretch through the early portion of the season, it has shown that it has the makings of a championship contender. With the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the team is eager to make a championship push.