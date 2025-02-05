NBA's tallest and heaviest player gets compared to villains in Michael Jordan-starrer

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, the NBA's tallest and heaviest player, is set to make his Toronto debut on Wednesday. Ahead of his homecoming, former Canadian national team star Vidal Massiah compared him to the "Monstars" from "Space Jam."

Massiah, who introduced Edey to competitive basketball, made this comparison when he spoke to Michael Grange of Sportsnet on Tuesday. He praised Edey, whose journey to the NBA was not easy, and sees him as a future all-star.

"I don't know how or what people didn't see," Massiah said. "Nothing he's done has surprised us. He's smart, he works, he asks questions and he always had touch. He's like one of the "Monstars" from "Space Jam." That's who he is. I think he's going to be an all-star."

Edey, a 7-foot-4, 300-pound rookie, was selected ninth overall in the 2024 draft after a standout collegiate career at Purdue. Edey is averaging 9.8 points, on 58.0% shooting, along with 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.

Toronto Raptors big man Kelly Olynyk also praised Edey's performance. In the 128-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Edey recorded a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Zach Edey joins forces with former college rivals for NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Zach Edey will team up with former collegiate rivals in the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 14. He will play alongside Golden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis and LA Lakers' Dalton Knecht on Chris Mullin's team.

Edey had a notable rivalry with Jackson-Davis, who played at Indiana. The two faced each other six times, with Edey's Boilermakers and Jackson-Davis' Hoosiers winning three games each. Edey also played against Knecht's Tennessee Volunteers twice during the 2023-24 season, as Purdue emerged victorious both times.

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge features a mini-tournament format, as Team Chris will face Team G League in the first round. The winner will advance to the championship game, and the champion will earn a spot in the all-star game mini-tournament on Feb. 16.

