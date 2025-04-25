NBA scout aims pointed dig at 'foul hunting' Jalen Brunson, claims it hinders Karl-Anthony Towns & Co's involvement in playoffs 

Over the past few seasons, Jalen Brunson has cemented himself as one of the top talents in the NBA at the point guard position. While his team is currently ahead in their series, the All-Star's style of play has received some harsh criticism.
When it comes to his offensive style in the postseason, Brunson has a clear objective. He wants to put himself in a position where the officials constantly have to make a call.
This is nothing new for the NBA, as countless stars across the league have built reputations of being grifters who hunt foul calls. The biggest example being Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
Through three games against the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Brunson's style has netted some positive results. He's attempted double-digit free throws in each game of the series, with his most being 13 in Thursday's Game 3 victory. Though getting to the line is a big part of Brunson's game, some feel it is having a negative impact on those around him.
NBA scout sounds off Jalen Brunson constantly hunting for fouls
Following an exciting first few days of the postseason, NBA insider Tim Bontemps gave his thoughts on the action in a recent column for ESPN. Along with his insights, he also gathered observations from people across the league.
When breaking down the Pistons' series with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson's offensive style was brought up. One Western Conference scout brought up how it is hurting the offense, as it is limiting guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.
"Jalen foul hunting and holding the ball has really caught up with them," a West scout said. "There's only so much you can do. That's a recipe to win a lot of regular-season games, but it's a huge load to carry on a nightly basis for playoff-heavy minutes when defenses have adjusted and loaded up. KAT and [OG Anunoby] have to play a role, and it's hard when [Brunson] has the ball in his hands so much of the time."
This style certainly has its drawbacks, mainly that players are left standing around watching Jalen Brunson attempt to make something happen. If he were the team's only star, it might go over well. However, that isn't the case. Towns is one of the NBA's top offensive big men and a dynamic talent. Deploying him as just a spot-up shooter drastically impacts his imprint on the game.
With the Knicks currently leading in their series, it's unlikely they do away with this approach. That said, if they want to contend in later rounds, they'll need to get guys like Towns and Anunoby more involved.
