NBA scout drops bold take about LeBron James being 'exposed' on defense in the playoffs

In his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James is still performing at a star level — even outclassing some of the league’s younger players. However, an NBA scout believes the Lakers superstar could become a defensive liability during the team’s upcoming playoff run.

In an article published Friday by ESPN reporters Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, an anonymous NBA scout voiced concerns about the Lakers’ defense, identifying James as a potential weak point.

"The thing with LeBron is he's not going to foul; you can score on him with the right matchup," the scout was quoted as saying. "With the right personnel he could be exposed on defense in the playoffs. He's amazing, taking nothing from him, but it's a worry."

James is having a strong year, especially following Luka Doncic's arrival. The four-time NBA champion has found chemistry with the Slovenian international, and the duo has shredded defenses in the latter half of the year.

Although LeBron James is among the Lakers' top players in minutes played, he averages only 1.4 fouls per game. Leading the category are Luka Doncic (2.4), Jaxson Hayes (2.4), Gabe Vincent (2.1) and Austin Reaves (2.1).

Vincent holds the highest foul count at 152, followed closely by Reaves with 151. James ranks fifth on the Lakers in fouls committed, with 99, heading into their regular season finale.

LeBron James' two-decade-long streak comes to an end

LeBron James, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has shattered records and set new standards over a two-decade-long career. However, one of his most remarkable personal streaks has come to an end.

Since entering the NBA in 2003, James has averaged more than 25 points per game in every regular season — until now. He is averaging 24.4 points, along with 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season. With only one game remaining, he will fall short of extending the streak.

On Sunday, the Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers in their final regular-season game. The Lakers clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 50-31 record, avoiding the play-in tournament for the first time in two seasons.

