NBA scout drops massive bombshell on LeBron James' Lakers future citing team's pursuit of Bronny James

Over the past year or so, LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to play alongside his oldest son in the NBA. According to recent reports, he might now have to go far to do so.

This year, Bronny James will spend his college season at USC before becoming eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. One NBA scout recently said that if the LA Lakers have a first-round pick they'll use it to select him if he's available.

“If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the moment, the LA Lakers don't know if they'll have a first-round pick at their disposal in the 2024 draft. This summer, the New Orleans Pelicans can either take the Lakers' pick this year, or defer and have it in 2025. The Pelicans have control of the pick as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

LeBron James lined up his future with Bronny James

While talking on "The Shop" last year, LeBron James stated that Bronny James is who he wants to play with most in the NBA. He proved this by lining up his contract to match when his son could potentially be entering the league.

In August of 2022, LeBron James inked a two-year contract extension to remain with the LA Lakers. That said, the second year of the deal is a playing option. This gives the 19-time All-Star the flexibility to become a free agent next offseason if he so chooses.

It is obvious that LeBron did this so he could move around to wherever Bronny got drafted. While his son might not have much control where he ends up, he'll be free to sign wherever he chooses if he declines his player option.

After a successful offseason where they revamped the roster, the Lakers find themselves in the mix to contend in 2024 and on. With that in mind, keeping LeBron on the roster moving forward is a high priority to them.

If LA is serious about retaining their star forward, they'll be doing everything they can to secure a pick that could possibly land them Bronny.