NBA scout lists 4 teams that can outshine Bucks lethal duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo & Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks improved their roster this summer by adding Damian Lillard. Milwaukee is now seen as a genuine championship contender heading into the new season. The duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are expected to dominate whenever they share the court.

However, one NBA scout doesn't believe the Lillard and Giannis duo will be enough to bring a championship back to Milwaukee. During a recent discussion with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the scout shared his opinion and noted four Eastern Conference teams that could pose a problem for Milwaukee this season.

"That lack of athleticism will be a problem in the playoffs," The scout said. "Because Boston’s pretty athletic just because of [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown. Philly’s a s--- show, so who knows there. They would probably match up poorly versus Cleveland. I think they match up poorly versus Boston. I also could see Milwaukee struggling more with the Detroits of the world. The Pacers are going to be a real thorn in that team’s side."

Milwaukee will face stiff competition from the Boston Celtics this season. Furthermore, the Bucks' lack of elite depth could haunt them if they're forced to rely on their bench for stretches of the season due to injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard recently played their first game together

Damian Lillard has been with the Milwaukee Bucks for the entire training camp. However, the veteran guard only suited up with his new team for the first time during their October 15 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the game, Lillard gave his thoughts on his new MVP-caliber running mate and the difference it makes being on the court with another dominant superstar.

"Having another guy out there that's just dominant," Lillard said. "He can dominate a game and win you a game. ... First couple plays, they blitz me, they trap me, and the guy that I'm releasing the ball to is Giannis. So I'm just like, 'Uh, we can do this all night.' You know what I mean?”

Milwaukee will be expected to make a deep playoff push this season. However, the Western Conference has some incredibly deep teams fighting for a championship. As such, the partnership of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard may not taste instant success despite the expectations on their shoulders.