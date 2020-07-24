NBA Scrimmages Today: Ben Simmons vs Ja Morant, Westbrook doubtful as Rockets take on defending champions

The NBA season is right around the corner, and teams have now had over a week of practice. The NBA has scheduled scrimmages for the week leading up July 30th, when the season kicks off. The teams are using these NBA scrimmages as an opportunity to test their team strategies and player performances, as well as to assess opposition teams.

Teams have been giving each man on the roster minutes in the NBA scrimmages to get some game time after the four month hiatus. Three NBA scrimmages have been scheduled.

It's Ja Morant vs Ben Simmons in today's 1st NBA scrimmage

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in action

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first scrimmage today. We get to see the front runner for Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, take on the 2018 Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons.

These teams have much to prove this season. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the eighth seed in the West and have to battle hard to keep teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers from qualifying for the playoffs.

Explosiveness from 1⃣2⃣



(then @JaMorant with the staredown on his own teammates 😅)

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, were expected to be among the top teams in the NBA. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference. With Ben Simmons as the power forward and Joel Embiid leading the charge in the post, the 76ers hope to put their dismal season behind them and hit the deck running in the NBA scrimmages.

The Memphis Grizzlies will hope to gain momentum by defeating a powerful team like the Philadelphia 76ers. We hope to see a dunk show from Ja Morant and Joel Embiid today.

Battle of the dark horses in 2nd NBA scrimmage today

Chris Paul will hope to get off to great start in today's NBA scrimmage.

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Boston Celtics in today's second NBA scrimmage. This will be a wonderful battle between point guards Chris Paul and Kemba Walker.

The Thunder were not expected to make it this far this season. The team without Paul George and Russell Westbrook was expected to be a lottery pick contender this season. However, led by Chris Paul and Steven Adams, the Thunder have had an excellent season and are currently sixth in the Western Conference and just two games behind of the third seed. They could very well derail some of the top teams in the first round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics have exceeded expectations since the departure of Kyrie Irving and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Led by young stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, they have high ambitions this season.

Both teams have great talented players and there is no predicting the outcome of this match-up of teams that have been dark horses throughout this season.

Houston Rockets take on defending champions Toronto Raptors in 3rd NBA scrimmage

Russell Westbrook is unsure whether he will play in today's NBA scrimmage

The third NBA scrimmage today will feature the defending champions Toronto Raptors against the Houston Rockets.

With Russell Westbrook's presence not guaranteed, the Toronto Raptors might have a slight edge in this match-up. The absence of Westbrook would allow defenses to focus on James Harden to try and stop the scoring machine.

The Houston Rockets, who are sixth in the Western Conference, have gone all in with their 'small ball' mentality. The Rockets would like to test out their new offensive strategies and give bench players minutes to get them ready for action. They hope to improve their seeding before the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors, who are second in the Eastern Conference, had all their boxes ticked prior to the four month hiatus. Their All-Stars Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry were in great shape and the bench was performing very well. They would hope to get back into rhythm and start their campaign with a win in today's NBA scrimmage.

