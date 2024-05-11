"NBA so sick" - Kobe Bryant's former teammate fumes over Jamal Murray's comeback game after avoiding suspension

Jamal Murray badly needed to step up if the Denver Nuggets had any chance of coming back from a 0-2 deficit against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Glitch,” who played through a calf injury and was relentlessly harassed by Minnesota’s defense, could not get himself going in Game 2. With the defending champs down by 28 points in the first half, the point guard threw a heat pack on the floor to show his frustration.

Murray was later fined $100,000 by the NBA for what he did in Game 2. However, he wasn’t penalized for tossing a towel that nearly went on the playing court before a member of the Nuggets staff took it away. Many assumed that he would be suspended as what he did was inexcusable and dangerous as he could have caused injury.

Jamal Murray bounced back from back-to-back inept performances to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 117-90 beatdown of the Timberwolves in Game 3. He and Nikola Jokic scored 20 points apiece in the first half to tow the defending champs to an early lead that they never surrendered.

The late Kobe Bryant’s former teammate Nick Young reacted to Murray’s performance and the result of the game:

“The nba so sick I knew the Wolves didn’t have a chance once Murray didn’t get suspended”

Had Murray been suspended, the Nuggets would have been in big trouble. They might have been on the brink of a sweep if their star point guard was forced to sit. Instead, Murray and the defending champs were revitalized and gave the Timberwolves their worst beating in the playoffs.

Jamal Murray didn’t say much when asked about the penalty. He was likely relieved he was spared from suspension as it might have doomed his team from getting back into the series.

Rest, more than availability, was the big factor for Jamal Murray’s improved performance

If Jamal Murray had another so-so outing, Nick Young and others might not have complained, particularly if the Minnesota Timberwolves won. But Murray’s improved performance wasn’t due to his mere availability alone and his determination to atone for his mistake. “Glitch” just looked healthier and more explosive compared to the first two games.

After the Game 2 loss on Monday, the series did not resume until Friday, giving Murray some badly needed rest for his injured calf. The time off quickly paid dividends in the early goings of Game 3 as Murray had no problem getting into the paint. A healthy and confident Murray is bad news for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Denver still trails Minnesota 2-1 and it’s anybody’s guess how Jamal Murray’s calf will hold up. Murray’s non-suspension and superb showing in Game 3 will not matter if the defending champs are dethroned by the Timberwolves.