How long is the NBA Slam Dunk contest? Duration explored

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest stands as one of the most eagerly awaited events in the history of the NBA All-Star Weekend. This long-time league tradition will be capping off the events of NBA All-Star Saturday which also featured the Starry 3-Point Contest, Kia Skills Challenge and Stephen vs Sabrina 3-point Challenge.

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest typically runs for about 1 to 1.5 hours, featuring several rounds of dunk attempts by the players, scoring by judges, and intermissions for entertainment.

However, the exact duration can vary based on factors such as the number of participants and any additional events planned during the contest.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024 rules, format, and judges revealed

The participants of this event will be Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks), and defending champion Mac McClung (Osceola Magic).

The four participants will engage in a two-round dunking competition, adhering to specific rules and regulations. Each dunk attempt will be evaluated by five judges, who will assign scores ranging from 40 to 50. The average of these scores will determine the individual dunk score.

Dunkers will have 1 minute and 30 seconds, plus one additional attempt, to complete a dunk in each round, with a maximum of three attempts allowed per dunk.

Referees will determine whether a dunk is successful, and instant replay may be used for rule compliance. Prop usage must be pre-approved, and tiebreakers will be decided by judges' choice or a one-dunk dunk-off if necessary.

The top two dunkers with the highest composite scores from the first round will advance to the final round, where the winner will be determined by their composite score from two dunks. If a tie persists, the judges' choice will determine the champion or a one-dunk dunk-off will ensue.

NBA legends Gary Payton and Mitch Richmond, former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Dominique Wilkins, and former Indiana Pacers Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman are chosen to be the judges for this year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest records

In the history of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest since its inception in 1986, a total of 76 perfect dunks have been recorded, showcasing the aerial prowess of 33 different players. Among them, Michael Jordan and Zach LaVine stand out as leaders, each earning seven perfect scores of 50 throughout their respective careers in the contest.

LaVine holds a unique distinction as the only player to achieve five perfect 50s in a single contest, accomplished in 2016. Additionally, Jordan, along with Josh Smith, Jason Richardson, Spud Webb, Vince Carter, and Aaron Gordon, has managed to secure three perfect 50s in the same contest, further solidifying their status as elite dunkers in NBA history.