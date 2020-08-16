NBA star Jusuf Nurkic features against Memphis after tragically losing grandmother to Covid-19

Since the restart of the NBA season in the Orlando bubble, the organization has taken strict measures to counter the Coronavirus. Rules and regulations like mandatory quarantine after entering the bubble and wearing of masks has helped the league in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the NBA bubble.

Recently, the NBA had announced the latest round of results of Coronavirus testing. Of the 342 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced, zero players had returned confirmed with positive tests.

The NBA had also declared that in the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association.

NBA star Jusuf Nurkic breaks the news of passing of his grandmother through social media

Jusuf Nurkic and the Portland Trail Blazers have been in blistering form in the NBA bubble. They defied odds to ensure that they qualified for a play-in tournament with the Memphis Grizzlies. The winner of the play-in tournament will finish at the eighth spot and play the LA Lakers in the first round of NBA playoffs.

Jusuf Nurkic announced through his Instagram account that his grandmother passed away. She was suffering with Coronavirus back in his home country Bosnia .Jusuf Nurkic had revealed this information when he has entered the NBA bubble and had urged the fans to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously by staying at home and wearing masks.

Portland’s Jusef Nurkic posts on IG that his grandmother has died from COVID-19. Puts today’s game - and everything else - in perspective. pic.twitter.com/JA5qO0ejoh — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 15, 2020

It is worth noting that the Portland Trail Blazers are playing the Memphis Grizzlies today. Jusuf Nurkic, despite the personal loss and grieving has decided to feature for the Portland Trail Blazers in this game being played in the NBA bubble. NBA fans have already started showing support for the dominant Bosnian through social media.

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was injured for a considerable amount of time before making a comeback in the NBA bubble. He has been in instrumental for the Blazers, as they were lacking presence in the front court. His scoring and rebounding have been a crucial asset for the Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

