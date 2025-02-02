NBA stars Joel Embiid, Josh Hart and others in disbelief after Luka Doncic's sensational trade to Lakers: "WOWWWWW NO F WAY"

Several NBA stars were in shock like the rest of the basketball world following the blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis was announced. The LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz reportedly agreed to a three-team deal, sending Doncic to the Lakers and AD to the Mavericks.

ESPN's Shams Charania appeared to get hacked after announcing that the Lakers are getting Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from Dallas. Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick will be sent by the Lakers.

The Jazz are getting Jalen Hood-Schifini and a 2025 LA Clippers second-round pick from the Lakers, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavs. But many other reporters confirmed the trade, rocking fans around the world and online.

Like many NBA fans, several players couldn't believe what happened. Joel Embiid, Josh Hart and Dwight Howard are a few names who were shocked to find out that the Anthony Davis and Luka trade was legitimate.

"WOWWWWW NO F WAY," Embiid tweeted.

"Huh?????" Hart asked.

"Luka lake show," Howard wrote.

Jalen Brunson, CJ McCollum and Tyler Herro couldn't believe what happened. The trade might end up as the biggest trade in NBA history, depending on what the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will accomplish in the next few years.

"April fools right?" Brunson asked.

"Gotta pack them bags just in case now a days . If the Don got traded only lord knows," McCollum tweeted.

"wtf ?????" Herro commented.

NBA players react to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. (All comments are from X)

Many more players are expected to comment and react to the trade once they wake up or go online. More basketball personalities will chime in and speculate why it happened. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are both currently out with injuries.

Tristan Thompson has more questions about Luka Doncic's trade

Another player who reacted to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade was Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran big man couldn't believe it happened just like everybody else, but posed the question that there should be more to it.

It's not just a random trade since it involved two of the biggest names in the NBA. Doncic is one of the best players in the league and was often considered untouchable by many. Davis is also one of the best as long as he's healthy, but is older than "Luka Magic."

"Luka getting traded from Dallas has to have a deeper story behind it. This just doesn’t happen on a random Saturday night," Thompson tweeted.

The fallout is surely going to be interesting, especially once Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis comment on the trade. Both will need to be healthy first since they are currently sidelined with hamstring and abdominal injuries, respectively.

