NBA suspension: 5 players disciplined for chaotic Pistons-Timberwolves brawl

On the heels of the Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves brawl on Sunday, the NBA has suspended five players for their role in the incident.

Early in the second period, the two teams were involved in a heated altercation when Ron Holland II stripped Naz Reid on a drive attempt. Reid approached Holland after the referees blew the whistle, wagging his finger in the Pistons forward's face while Donte DiVincenzo attempted to separate them.

When Holland shoved him out of the way and started to talk back to Reid, DiVincenzo shoved Holland, sparking a full-on altercation that saw numerous players, coaches and staff members get involved.

Multiple players and coaches were ejected as the NBA has a no-tolerance policy for individuals who leave the bench.

According to league executive vice president Joe Dumars, five players have been hit with suspensions for their role in the melee.

Isaiah Stewart - Two games

Donte DiVincenzo - One game

Ron Holland - One game

Naz Reid - One game

Marcus Sasser - One game

While four of the players involved were hit with one-game suspensions, the statement put out via NBA.com on Tuesday indicates how Stewart being a repeat offender wound up leading to a longer suspension.

Looking at what the NBA's suspensions mean for the Timberwolves and Pistons as they look to secure a postseason spot

According to the statement released by Joe Dumars and the NBA, Minnesota players Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo will serve out their one-game suspensions on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets in a highly-anticipated rematch from last year's playoffs.

In the case of Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser, the three Pistons players will serve their suspensions on Wednesday when Detroit plays the OKC Thunder. Stewart will also miss Friday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

The situation couldn't have come at a worse time for either team as the Pistons are only 1.5 games ahead of the sixth-place Milwaukee Bucks and two games behind the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are looking to overtake the sixth-place Golden State Warriors, who are half a game ahead of them in the Western Conference. Additionally, Minnesota is also looking to stay ahead of the LA Clippers, who are tied with the team in the standings.

With just a handful of games left to go before the end of the regular season, both teams will have to work around the absences of key players due to Sunday's scuffle.

