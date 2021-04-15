NBA Top Shot - Everything you need to know about the 4th Cool Cats drop

After an exciting legendary pack drop on Monday night, NBA Top Shot fans will have another opportunity to expand their collection today. The fourth and final 'Cool Cats' set will be launched and can be purchased by all collectors on the website, if a spot in the queue is attained, with countless unique league moments available.

The 'Cool Cats' packs have been highly popular among NBA Top Shot fans, with one round of drops happening in each of the past three months. In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Cool Cats drop and how you can get a hold of some fresh new moments.

The Cats are back for one more go-round! New packs drop tomorrow at 11 AM PDT 😻https://t.co/iSebK10A2K pic.twitter.com/juN25omaet — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) April 15, 2021

NBA Top Shot Cool Cats pack - everything to know for collectors

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks will have a new Cool Cats moment

There wasn't a long time to let the dust settle after the massive NBA Top Shot pack drop on Monday before creators announced yet another one. This time around though, packs will be available to all users whether you are just starting out or have built yourself a handsome collection.

The fourth 'Cool Cats' sets will drop on Thursday at 11AM PDT (2PM ET; 11:30PM IST). There will be 92,500 packs released on the NBA Top Shot site, costing $14 and containing 5 moments. One moment will be a common 'Cool Cats' release while the other four will all be common Base Set moments helping to build up your collection.

Looking at the 'Cool Cats' moments, each will be numbered up to 20,000 and contain some unique highlights exclusive to this drop. These will include a Chris Paul behind-the-back bounce pass assist, Gordon Hayward spinning in the lane before laying-up the ball and Jrue Holiday scoring an off-balance reverse bucket under the basket, among others.

Ohhhhh you fancy, Jrue Holidayyyyyy... 👌🏼



With the reverse‼️ #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/avuRGxbdu7 — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) April 15, 2021

Some highlights from the common Base Set moments available include rookie LaMelo Ball's first career points and assist, Kevin Durant driving into the lane and throwing down a dunk and Miles Bridges putting on a show on the breakaway with a windmill.

Make sure to have your alerts set, which you can activate on the NBA Top Shot website in the packs section. On Monday, there were rebound packs for those collectors who missed out in the queue, however, there will be no such available option this time to users so you need to have your name in the hat as soon as possible. As usual, there will only be one pack available per person.