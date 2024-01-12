NBA Trade Deadline 2024: All deals completed so far

With the 2024 NBA trade deadline nearing, things are starting to heat up across the league as teams find ways to improve. The season has been unpredictable, to say the least, with almost less than a handful of teams finding the consistency they would have hoped for.

Barring the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder and LA Clippers, no other team has struck a good balance. That's led to other playoff contenders hitting the trade rumor mill as the NBA trade deadline looms.

Meanwhile, few teams expected to be in playoff contention faced dramatic drop-offs, which could turn them into heavy sellers. Multiple franchises are seemingly headed in that direction, and their dealings could dictate the market heavily.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA trade deadline dealings have rarely changed a franchise's trajectory, but the feeling around the league is seemingly different, especially with how things went down last year. Superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were surprisingly on the move.

From a team's perspective, the LA Lakers entirely changed their fortunes by flipping their seemingly regressed assets like Russell Westbrook and other role players into pieces that guided them to a conference finals run.

The struggling contenders in the market could follow the trend and make big moves without hesitation.

With a bevy of trades and other moves expected, here's a look at all the deals completed leading up to the 2024 NBA trade deadline:

2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day tracker: All deals completed so far

2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day tracker: All deals completed so far

1) Ish Smith signs deal with Hornets

The Hornets signed Ish Smith to a one-year $3.2 million contract with Hornets on Oct. 24, 2023.

2) Ricky Council IV signs with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers signed Ricky Council IC to a two-way deal on Oct. 24, 2023.

3) James Harden gets traded to Clippers

The LA Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team deal involving the OKC Thunder on Nov. 1. Here's what each team received in the deal:

Clippers: Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev.

Sixers: Kenyon Martin Jr., Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, 2028 and 2029 first-round picks, 2024 and 2029 second-round picks, $2 million (all from the Clippers) and 2026 first-round pick from the Thunder.

Thunder: 2027 first-round pick and $1.1 million from Clippers.

4) Keon Johnson signs with Nets

Brooklyn Nets signed Johnson to a two-way deal on Nov. 1.

5) Filip Petrusev traded to Kings

Clippers traded Petrusev for cash with Luka Mitrovic on Nov. 1. (Petrusev waived on Nov. 24).

6) Bismack Biyombo signs deal with Grizzlies

Biyombo signed with the Grizzlies for a one-year $5 million contract with only $1 million guaranteed. (Waived on Jan. 10, 2023)

7) Pelicans sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Pelicans signed Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on Nov. 3 on a two-way deal.

8) Warriors sign Gui Santos

Warriors signed Gui Santos on a three-year $5.14 million contract on Nov. 7.

9) Clippers sign Daniel Theis

The Clippers signed Daniel Theis on a remainder-of-the-season deal on Nov. 17 after he cleared waivers with the Pacers.

10) Clippers sign Xavier Moon

The Clippers signed Xavier Moon to a two-way deal on Nov. 15.

11) Trail Blazers sign Ibou Badji

The Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract on Nov. 22.

12) Knicks sign Jaylen Martin

The Knicks signed Jaylen Martin to a two-way deal on Nov. 27. (Waived on Dec. 22).

13) Raptors sign Jontay Porter

The Raptors signed Jontay Porter to a two-way deal on Dec. 8.

14) Wizards sign Jules Bernard

The Wizards signed Jules Bernard to a two-way deal on Dec. 8.

15) Celtics sign Drew Peterson

The Celtics signed Drew Peterson to a two-way deal on Dec. 14.

16) David Duke Jr. signs with Spurs

The Spurs signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way deal on Dec. 14.

17) Knicks sign Taj Gibson

The Knicks and Taj Gibson reunited after they agreed on a deal for the remainder of the season on Dec. 15. (Waived on Jan. 7)

18) Pacers sign James Johnson

The Pacers signed James Johnson on a deal for the remainder of the season on Dec. 15.

19) Kings sign Juan Toscano-Anderson

The Kings signed Juan Toscano-Anderson to a remainder of the season deal on Dec. 15. (Waived on Jan. 7)

20) Bulls sign Henri Drell

The Bulls signed Henri Drell on a two-way deal on Dec. 16.

21) Suns sign Theo Maledon

The Suns signed Theo Maledon to a one-year deal on Dec. 17.

22) Hawks sign Vit Krejci

The Hawks signed Vit Krejci to a two-way deal on Dec. 22.

23) Sixers sign Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The Sixers signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a two-way deal on Dec. 23.

24) Mavericks sign Brandon Williams

The Mavericks signed Brandon Williams to a two-way deal on Dec. 28.

25) Knicks acquire OG Anunoby from Raptors, deal RJ Barrett

The Knicks traded for OG Anunoby in a deal involving RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on Dec. 30.

Trade details:

Knicks get OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

Raptors get RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, 2024 second-round pick.

26) Spurs sign Mamadi Diakite

The Spurs signed Mamadi Diakite to a two-way deal on Jan. 1.

27) Knicks sign Duane Washington Jr.

The Knicks signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way deal on Jan. 4.

28) Lakers sign Dylan Windler

The Lakers signed Dylan Windler to a two-way deal on Jan. 7.

29) Jazz sign Jason Preston

The Jazz signed Jason Preston to a two-way deal on Jan. 8.

30) Lakers sign Skylar Mays

The Lakers signed Skylar Mays to a two-way deal on Jan. 8.

31) Pistons acquire Danilo Gallinari from Wizards, deal Marvin Bagley

The Pistons begun their predictably busy NBA trade deadline day with a trade for Danilo Gallinari in a deal involving Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, second-round picks on Jan. 14

Trade details:

Pistons get Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

Wizards get Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, 2 second-round picks

Major highlights leading up to 2024 NBA Trade deadline

James Harden to Clippers

James Harden is one of the biggest signings leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

One of the biggest deals took place in November when the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the LA Clippers. Harden got his desired move early in the season, contrary to rumors that suggested he could be traded by the NBA trade deadline, which seems to have worked out well for him after a rough 0-5 start. The Clippers are one of the top teams in the NBA right now.

OG Anunoby to Knicks

Knicks traded for OG Anunoby before the NBA trade deadline.

Anunoby's departure meant the Raptors have seemingly begun their fire sale, showing an inclination towards a rebuild after a subpar start. Meanwhile, the Knicks made their intentions clear to continue building a well-balanced team around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

However, rumors suggest the Knicks continue coveting a star addition, so this may not be their only deal ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.