NBA Trade Deadline 2024: All deals completed so far

With the 2024 NBA trade deadline nearing, things are starting to heat up across the league as teams find ways to improve. The season has been unpredictable, to say the least, with almost less than a handful of teams finding the consistency they would have hoped for.
Barring the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder and LA Clippers, no other team has struck a good balance. That's led to other playoff contenders hitting the trade rumor mill as the NBA trade deadline looms.
Meanwhile, few teams expected to be in playoff contention faced dramatic drop-offs, which could turn them into heavy sellers. Multiple franchises are seemingly headed in that direction, and their dealings could dictate the market heavily.
The NBA trade deadline dealings have rarely changed a franchise's trajectory, but the feeling around the league is seemingly different, especially with how things went down last year. Superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were surprisingly on the move.
From a team's perspective, the LA Lakers entirely changed their fortunes by flipping their seemingly regressed assets like Russell Westbrook and other role players into pieces that guided them to a conference finals run.
The struggling contenders in the market could follow the trend and make big moves without hesitation.
With a bevy of trades and other moves expected, here's a look at all the deals completed leading up to the 2024 NBA trade deadline:
2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day tracker: All deals completed so far
1) Ish Smith signs deal with Hornets
The Hornets signed Ish Smith to a one-year $3.2 million contract with Hornets on Oct. 24, 2023.
2) Ricky Council IV signs with Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers signed Ricky Council IC to a two-way deal on Oct. 24, 2023.
3) James Harden gets traded to Clippers
The LA Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team deal involving the OKC Thunder on Nov. 1. Here's what each team received in the deal:
Clippers: Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev.
Sixers: Kenyon Martin Jr., Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, 2028 and 2029 first-round picks, 2024 and 2029 second-round picks, $2 million (all from the Clippers) and 2026 first-round pick from the Thunder.
Thunder: 2027 first-round pick and $1.1 million from Clippers.
4) Keon Johnson signs with Nets
Brooklyn Nets signed Johnson to a two-way deal on Nov. 1.
5) Filip Petrusev traded to Kings
Clippers traded Petrusev for cash with Luka Mitrovic on Nov. 1. (Petrusev waived on Nov. 24).
6) Bismack Biyombo signs deal with Grizzlies
Biyombo signed with the Grizzlies for a one-year $5 million contract with only $1 million guaranteed. (Waived on Jan. 10, 2023)
7) Pelicans sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Pelicans signed Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on Nov. 3 on a two-way deal.
8) Warriors sign Gui Santos
Warriors signed Gui Santos on a three-year $5.14 million contract on Nov. 7.
9) Clippers sign Daniel Theis
The Clippers signed Daniel Theis on a remainder-of-the-season deal on Nov. 17 after he cleared waivers with the Pacers.
10) Clippers sign Xavier Moon
The Clippers signed Xavier Moon to a two-way deal on Nov. 15.
11) Trail Blazers sign Ibou Badji
The Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract on Nov. 22.
12) Knicks sign Jaylen Martin
The Knicks signed Jaylen Martin to a two-way deal on Nov. 27. (Waived on Dec. 22).
13) Raptors sign Jontay Porter
The Raptors signed Jontay Porter to a two-way deal on Dec. 8.
14) Wizards sign Jules Bernard
The Wizards signed Jules Bernard to a two-way deal on Dec. 8.
15) Celtics sign Drew Peterson
The Celtics signed Drew Peterson to a two-way deal on Dec. 14.
16) David Duke Jr. signs with Spurs
The Spurs signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way deal on Dec. 14.
17) Knicks sign Taj Gibson
The Knicks and Taj Gibson reunited after they agreed on a deal for the remainder of the season on Dec. 15. (Waived on Jan. 7)
18) Pacers sign James Johnson
The Pacers signed James Johnson on a deal for the remainder of the season on Dec. 15.
19) Kings sign Juan Toscano-Anderson
The Kings signed Juan Toscano-Anderson to a remainder of the season deal on Dec. 15. (Waived on Jan. 7)
20) Bulls sign Henri Drell
The Bulls signed Henri Drell on a two-way deal on Dec. 16.
21) Suns sign Theo Maledon
The Suns signed Theo Maledon to a one-year deal on Dec. 17.
22) Hawks sign Vit Krejci
The Hawks signed Vit Krejci to a two-way deal on Dec. 22.
23) Sixers sign Kenneth Lofton Jr.
The Sixers signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a two-way deal on Dec. 23.
24) Mavericks sign Brandon Williams
The Mavericks signed Brandon Williams to a two-way deal on Dec. 28.
25) Knicks acquire OG Anunoby from Raptors, deal RJ Barrett
The Knicks traded for OG Anunoby in a deal involving RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on Dec. 30.
Trade details:
Knicks get OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.
Raptors get RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, 2024 second-round pick.
26) Spurs sign Mamadi Diakite
The Spurs signed Mamadi Diakite to a two-way deal on Jan. 1.
27) Knicks sign Duane Washington Jr.
The Knicks signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way deal on Jan. 4.
28) Lakers sign Dylan Windler
The Lakers signed Dylan Windler to a two-way deal on Jan. 7.
29) Jazz sign Jason Preston
The Jazz signed Jason Preston to a two-way deal on Jan. 8.
30) Lakers sign Skylar Mays
The Lakers signed Skylar Mays to a two-way deal on Jan. 8.
31) Pistons acquire Danilo Gallinari from Wizards, deal Marvin Bagley
The Pistons begun their predictably busy NBA trade deadline day with a trade for Danilo Gallinari in a deal involving Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, second-round picks on Jan. 14
Trade details:
Pistons get Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.
Wizards get Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, 2 second-round picks
Major highlights leading up to 2024 NBA Trade deadline
James Harden to Clippers
One of the biggest deals took place in November when the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the LA Clippers. Harden got his desired move early in the season, contrary to rumors that suggested he could be traded by the NBA trade deadline, which seems to have worked out well for him after a rough 0-5 start. The Clippers are one of the top teams in the NBA right now.
OG Anunoby to Knicks
Anunoby's departure meant the Raptors have seemingly begun their fire sale, showing an inclination towards a rebuild after a subpar start. Meanwhile, the Knicks made their intentions clear to continue building a well-balanced team around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.
However, rumors suggest the Knicks continue coveting a star addition, so this may not be their only deal ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.
