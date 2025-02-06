NBA Trade Deadline 2025: Insider drops major update on Khris Middleton's future amid speculations about Wizards future 

Former NBA champion Khris Middleton was dealt by the Milwaukee Bucks to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, the eve of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. In return, the Bucks got Kyle Kuzma, also a former champion, and other pieces to continue their quest for another title led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The 33-year-old Middleton, who started in seven games for the Bucks this season, is expected to stay with the Wizards, at least for the rest of the season, as he is tasked with being a mentor for the young players in the Wizards, whose squad has missed the playoff in the last three years, according to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins:

“The chances of Middleton being rerouted to another team before Thursday’s deadline are almost zero, a league source told The Athletic.

"The Wizards expect that Middleton, an Olympic gold medalist and a crucial contributor to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2020-21 NBA title, will become the model example for the young players to emulate."

Middleton played for 12 years with the Bucks, after just one season with the Detroit Pistons, which drafted him in 2012.

Middleton is averaging his lowest scoring tally since his sophomore year this season with 12.6 points along with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 27 outings.

He is expected to bring experience to the Wizards after being in the playoffs with the Bucks for multiple years, including one NBA Finals, where he was Milwaukee’s second-best player behind Giannis in 2021.

The Wizards currently hold the worst record in the NBA, with just nine wins in 50 games. They are led by a young core of Jordan Poole, who is a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo bids goodbye to Khris Middleton after trade to the Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been the backbone of the Bucks for over a decade. On Wednesday, Giannis reflected on the years they spent together before bidding goodbye to his longtime partner Middleton, saying that their brotherhood was the most important thing for him.

Giannis said to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Everybody on the team's going to miss Khris. … His leadership. For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years. We're the oldest guys. Not the oldest guys, but been here together for 12 years.

"There's been so many moments together. I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers and my family. I've had incredible moments on the court with him. We're definitely; everybody's gonna miss him."

In the past offseason, Middleton underwent double ankle surgery following numerous injuries. He also had knee issues in the past years, causing the Bucks to be cautious about their future with him.

With the Wizards, Middleton is expected to try to regain his value by leading a youth-laden team.

