NBA Trade Deadline Buzz: $21,696,429 Hawks swingman predicted to join Donovan Mitchell and co. in stunning move

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season, but that doesn't exclude them from being active on the trade market. With the deadline looming in just a few hours, the Cavaliers have emerged as the front runners to land the Atlanta Hawks' DeAndre Hunter in trade, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers have been looking for a player to fill the hole at small forward in their starting lineup for multiple years, and have set their sights on one in Hunter. DeAndre Hunter's $21,696,429 contract(according to Spotrac) along with his improved scoring season has made him one of the top role players on the trade market this season as contenders try to bring in his shooting.

Hunter is having by far his bes season as a pro in his sixth year in the NBA, averaging 19 points per game on 46.1% from the field and 39.3% from three point range in 37 games for Atlanta so far. He would join the Cavaliers as a starter, providing them with better shooting and perimeter defense than current starter Max Strus.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-10) have had one of the two best records in the league for the entire season, but have lacked a premier point of attack defender to throw at their opponent's best player. Cleveland's defensive strategy under head coach Kenny Atkinson has been to have Donovan Mitchell and the guards funnel drives towards defensive stalwarts Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley.

What does bringing in DeAndre Hunter do for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers?

Hunter's presence in the Cleveland lineup would take pressure off of both Mitchell and Darius Garland defensively, as he would take on the toughest defensive matchup each night. His above average shooting touch makes him a plus on the offensive end as well, spacing the floor and opening up driving lanes for Donovan Mitchell to use in the pick-and-roll.

Any Cavaliers package for Hunter will likely include one of their current bench pieces, including one of Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro or Georges Niang. DeAndre Hunter is an improvement over all three, though, and could help the Cavaliers make a deep playoff run.

