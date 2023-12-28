NBA Trade Machine: Can Lakers acquire Kevin Durant by selling key assets like D'Angelo Russell & Rui Hachimura?

As the Phoenix Suns continue to struggle, rumors of Kevin Durant being frustrated have begun to surface. If the All-Star forward were to request a trade, could the LA Lakers be able to pull off a blockbuster of this magnitude?

This season, Kevin Durant is owed $47.6 million. That means the Lakers would have to combine multiple contracts to meet the salary-matching threshold. They'd have to part with multiple rotation players, but it could be done in theory.

To match Durant's salary, LA would have to package together D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Max Christie and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino. They'd likely have to send over draft compensation to the Suns as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Lakers do have to wait a little more before they can trade Russell and Hachimura. Due to league rules, both players aren't able to be moved until January 15th.

Looking at the standings, the Suns sit in tenth place in the Western Conference at 10-10. After being viewed as a finals contender by trading for Bradley Beal, injuries have derailed the season for them.

Would Kevin Durant be a good fit for the LA Lakers?

Due to his style of play, Kevin Durant can play on just about any team with any kind of player around him. Even if he shared the floor with two stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the former MVP can be effective in any system.

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant proved he can co-exist alongside other stars. Because he is such an efficient scorer, he is able to put up big numbers with a minimal amount of touches.

If the Lakers did acquire KD, they'd have to make some tweaks to their lineup. LeBron has played point guard in the past and would make the most sense following a hypothetical trade like this. He'd be able to run the offense and set the table for Davis and Durant.

While things didn't work out for the Lakers the last time they tried the three-star model, that would not be the case here. Durant is capable of scoring from anywhere and doesn't command the ball a lot. Even when the offense isn't being run through him, he is impacting the game with the attention he garners on the floor.

With LeBron and AD playing at a high level, the Lakers are sure to seek any form of upgrades before the trade deadline. If they did pull off this hypothetical deal, it would instantly put them in the conversation of title favorites.