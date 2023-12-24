NBA Trade Machine: Can New York Knicks acquire Dejounte Murray by selling key assets like RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley ?

The New York Knicks are interested in acquiring Dejounte Murray via trade, according to a report by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Murray has been with the Atlanta Hawks since 2022 after being acquired to provide a defensive presence next to Trae Young in Atlanta's backcourt.

Murray is in the final year of his four-year $64 million deal but has already agreed on a four-year $114 million contract extension. He will become trade-eligible on Jan. 9. If the Knicks hold serious interest in acquiring the veteran guard, they will likely need to part with a significant asset to pry him away from the Hawks.

However, it's unlikely the Knicks will be willing to include RJ Barrett in a deal. The forward is likely going to remain with the franchise until it can dangle him in a deal for genuine star talent. Instead, the Knicks would likely look to dangle Immanuel Quickley, primarily due to his expiring contract.

Of course, Quickley would need to commit to re-signing with the Hawks at the end of the season. Atlanta would certainly avoid making a trade that saw it lose its incoming asset during the summer. There would also need to be some draft compensation from the Knicks, but their plethora of draft picks would mean that isn't seen as a deal-breaker.

Dejounte Murray makes sense for the New York Knicks

Dejounte Murray's reputation as a fierce on-ball defender would fit well with the New York Knicks. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau likes his teams to be robust on the defensive end, with every player being capable of guarding their opponent.

Murray, 6-foot-5, can play both guard positions. He is exceptional when navigating screens one defense and can also operate as a primary or secondary ball-handler. His time playing next to Trae Young has also improved his off-ball offense and slashing ability.

As such, Murray would be a solid fit next to the offensive skillset of Jalen Brunson and would instantly take the Knicks' perimeter defense to another level.

The New York Knicks have enough assets for multiple moves

Over the past few years, the New York Knicks have been stockpiling assets in the hope of converting them into a star player down the line. Numerous young talents have begun to flourish within their rotation after years of exposure to NBA-level basketball. While their treasure chest of draft picks seems to grow with every deal they make.

As such, the Knicks have enough assets to ensure they can be competitive in the trade market, both for rotational upgrades and when chasing a star player. Regardless of whether the Knicks make a move to acquire Dejounte Murray, they will still have enough talent and draft picks to chase after a star, should one become available that makes sense for their roster.

With so many assets available and a clear need to upgrade their roster, if they want to improve on last season's playoff run, Murray is a logical target. Whether a deal happens will remain to be seen.