NBA Trade Machine: Can Sacramento Kings acquire Zach Lavine by trading Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter & other assets?

Zach LaVine’s time with the Chicago Bulls seems to be coming to an end. According to recent reports, the Bulls are open to trading Zach LaVine, and the Sacramento Kings are one of the potential trade suitors for the 28-year-old guard.

The Bulls have a 5-11 record to start the year, and there have been instances of the star engaging in questionable on-court behaviors that possibly signal his dissatisfaction within the team.

The Kings present an intriguing opportunity for Zach LaVine due to their reputation for a dynamic offense and strong guard play. He is averaging 21.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 5.1 assists in 35.5 minutes per game this season. However, acquiring the high-flying player comes with a substantial price tag.

Trade proposals have suggested trading Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, two starters averaging north of 27 minutes per game, to acquire LaVine.

Such an offer obviously falls short, but the Kings can include three first-round picks and pick swaps if necessary, despite owing the Hawks a first-round pick from their trade with the Atlanta Hawks that netted them Huerter.

It’s also interesting to see whether the Kings would be open to trading some of their younger talents, such as Davion Mitchell or Keegan Murray.

Another roadblock to the move is Barnes' recent contract extension with the Kings, which makes him ineligible for trade until December 29, 2023. Barnes and Huerter are the most potential trade partners, given their combined salaries of $36.2 million, which is close to the $40 million required to match LaVine's deal.

Barring Barnes' trade ineligibility for another month, he and Huerter can be traded for LaVine, according to RealGM's trade checker.

As for the Bulls, they would probably seek additional assets in return, considering they originally traded Jimmy Butler to acquire LaVine.

Can the Kings acquire both Zach LaVine and Pascal Siakam?

A trade proposal by FadeawayWorld sees both Zach LaVine and Pascal Siakam coming to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade.

The Kings would receive LaVine and Pascal Siakam in this hypothetical trade, while the Chicago Bulls would receive Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Chris Duarte, and a 2028 first-round pick, and the Toronto Raptors would receive Coby White, Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles, Sasha Vezenkov, and a 2030 first-round pick.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Kings would be parting with more players, but acquiring someone like Siakam would offer them valuable frontcourt depth, championship-level leadership, and a significant piece for their offense and defense.

The Kings ended a 16-year playoff drought last season, adding intrigue to the question of which direction they will take next to sustain their recent success.