NBA Trade Machine: Which players can Chicago Bulls acquire by trading Zach LaVine

For NBA fans who are trade enthusiasts, ESPN's NBA Trade Machine is a useful tool for getting an idea of possible acquisitions that can be made from a proposed trade package. Whether through a simple sign-and-trade deal or a three-team deal, this tool can provide the necessary details.

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is being "probed" by other NBA teams on his ongoing situation with the Chicago Bulls. The organization acquired the bonafide scorer in 2017 from the Minnesota Timberwolves as an envisioned franchise piece.

However, playing in his seventh season with the Bulls, the results have not been promising. With that said, here's a look at the possible players the Bulls can acquire from a LaVine trade.

Players who the Chicago Bulls can acquire from a Zach LaVine trade via NBA Trade Machine

#1. Chicago Bulls acquire role players to improve their depth

NBA Trade Machine Scenario #1

From ESPN's NBA Trade Machine, the Bulls will receive Evan Fournier, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickley if they send LaVine to the New York Knicks. Currently, the Knicks are a good team but are still short of another scorer to pair alongside Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks bench will take a hit with the departure of Quickley, but they still have Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo. Meanwhile, the rim protection duties will fall on Isaiah Hartenstein, who is more than capable of filling the shoes of Mitchell Robinson.

On the other hand, the Bulls will be getting quality role players who can contribute to building a competent roster or be used in future trade packages.

#2. Chicago Bulls acquire a knockdown veteran shooter

NBA Trade Machine Scenario #2

For the second scenario from ESPN's NBA Trade Machine, the Bulls can receive Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors as their salaries closely resemble one another. The Warriors will get younger in their starting lineup, with LaVine being a capable shooter from deep who can also explode to the rim whenever he sees fit.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls can get an energized Thompson, eager to showcase that he has more left in the tank. At the same time, Thompson can be a valuable piece for the Bulls moving forward, as he also provides a veteran presence for the rest of the team to follow.

#3. Chicago Bulls acquire an All-Star big man

NBA Trade Machine Scenario #3

Lastly, this third trade scenario from ESPN's NBA Trade Machine involves the Minnesota Timberwolves sending away Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for the Bulls star.

Towns will instantly become the face of the franchise in this scenario, while LaVine can become a lethal scoring tandem alongside Anthony Edwards. However, the Bulls would have to look at where Nikola Vucevic's future stands with the team, as Towns will be playing in the frontcourt.

The Bulls can look to run a double-big lineup of Towns and Vucevic and see if the fit holds, as that tandem can be an interesting frontcourt scoring threat.