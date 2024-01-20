"NBA trade market is ruined": Nets' reported asking price for Dorian Finney-Smith has fans in stitches

The reported asking price set for Dorian Finney-Smith by the Brooklyn Nets left much of the NBA community confused. As we near the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8, the Brooklyn Nets (17-24) sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, just outside of a spot in the play-in tournament. Despite that, the team is eager to turn things around.

With a number of reports indicating that teams have interest in Dorian Finney-Smith, it seemed as though the 30-year-old would be a hot commodity. While a number of teams around the league are eager to make a big jump in the standings, the Nets' asking price for Finney-Smith is incredibly high.

According to a report from Nets Daily, the franchise is hoping to get back two first-round picks for the forward. Given that the asking price is on par with top-tier role-players like Alex Caruso, fans didn't hold back when cracking jokes about the situation.

Of course, the high asking price from the Brooklyn Nets could simply be an indication that the team doesn't want to trade Finney-Smith. By placing a high asking price on him, the Nets are deterring other teams from making a potential offer.

Looking at the Brooklyn Nets' potential trade deadline moves that don't involve Dorian Finney-Smith

While the asking price for Dorian Finney-Smith remains incredibly high by most fans and analysts' standards, the Nets are expected to be active at the deadline. With just weeks to go between now and the Feb. 8 cutoff, all eyes are on Brooklyn.

With the team sitting one game outside of play-in contention, and 6.5 games outside of a playoff berth, it will have to make trades to improve. While Dorian Finney-Smith may be off the table, one player who's name has continued to surface is Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie, who has struggled this season, has been mentioned as a player the Nets would likely be willing to part ways with. As part of trade rumors, the Miami Heat have been mentioned as a team who could participate in a trade.

At the same time, there have been reports of the Nets and Hawks working together on a trade for Dejounte Murray, who is having a great year. Despite that, the latest reports indicate that the Nets are unwilling to part ways with two first-round picks in exchange for Murray.

Ian Begley reported that the Nets are now mulling over the Hawks' request of two firsts and Spencer Dinwiddie for Murray. As Begley indicated in his report, the two teams notably spoke earlier in the season about a trade for Dinwiddie.

Despite that, so far, there has been no progress on a deal. Whether or not that changes between now and the Feb. 8 deadline, only time will tell.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!